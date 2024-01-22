Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Since Palworld features lots of creatures, both big and small, in an open-world environment at one time, it's naturally quite CPU intensive. If you've been holding off on an upgrade, now might be the time to make the jump. Considering the number of 2024 video games that look to be next-gen only, any enhancements will go to good use.

With that in mind, here's all the Palworld PC requirements you need to know about – including, both the minimum and recommended specs.

Palworld PC requirements: Minimum specs

Palworld. Pocket Pair

The minimum PC specs for Palworld are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 version or later

Processor: Intel i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer, SSD Required

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Palworld PC requirements: Recommended specs

Palworld. Pocketpair

The recommended PC specs for Palworld are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 version or later

Processor: Intel i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 2070 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer, SSD Required

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Read more on Palworld:

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.