Palworld PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
How to run the new Pokemon-like action-adventure on Microsoft Windows.
Palworld is the new hot game, blowing up Steam, Xbox Game Pass and the internet as a whole in recent days. While those on console can simply download and get stuck in, PC players will need to check out what specs are needed ahead of playing.
Lots of discussions have been taking place online regarding player experience, with many making do if they don't hit the required specs. Thankfully, it's not the most outlandish we've seen but some considerations will need to be made to take advantage.
Since Palworld features lots of creatures, both big and small, in an open-world environment at one time, it's naturally quite CPU intensive. If you've been holding off on an upgrade, now might be the time to make the jump. Considering the number of 2024 video games that look to be next-gen only, any enhancements will go to good use.
With that in mind, here's all the Palworld PC requirements you need to know about – including, both the minimum and recommended specs.
Palworld PC requirements: Minimum specs
The minimum PC specs for Palworld are as follows:
OS: Windows 10 version or later
Processor: Intel i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 40 GB available space
Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer, SSD Required
Palworld PC requirements: Recommended specs
The recommended PC specs for Palworld are as follows:
OS: Windows 10 version or later
Processor: Intel i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core
Memory: 32 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 2070 (2GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 40 GB available space
Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer, SSD Required
Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
