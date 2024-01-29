It’s a real shame there are discrepancies between the two, as Palworld is well-suited to playing with friends, but the current lack of crossplay is preventing huge pools of gamers from intermingling - although it is said to be on the way.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Hopefully, these issues can be resolved by the time Palworld comes to other platforms, so that we can all be pals smacking Pals in harmony.

More like this

Fortunately, the Game Pass version is still a lot of fun, and no doubt a massive boon for Microsoft - but how does it differ to the Steam version? Read on to find out.

Why is Palworld different on Xbox Game Pass and Steam?

Palworld is different on Xbox Game Pass and Steam due to the certification process used on Game Pass, which takes longer than Steam.

This means that patches are slower to roll out on the Game Pass version, as the certification team will be checking out each patch for considerably longer.

Due to Palworld being an early access title, patches are released quite frequently, allowing the Steam version to pull ahead considerably - which may go some way towards explaining the huge number of players on the platform.

As reported by Brendan Lowry for Windows Central, community manager Bucky explained on Discord: "Some of these things will take extra time... We're really at the mercy of the certification here. We're desperately trying to speed this up."

Bucky went on to provide more details, saying: "Issues like the missing exit game button etc are not a result of an 'older build', these are separate issues."

Bucky added: "Steam and Xbox will likely never have identical version numbers until the games are brought to be [crossplay] compatible, because at that point they will be the same game internally."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the differences between Palworld on Xbox Game Pass and Steam?

As of writing, there are a number of disparities between the Xbox Game Pass and Steam versions of Palworld, some of which we have listed below for you.

Steam has support for 32 players on a server, whereas on Game Pass you can only have four-player co-op

Issues with audio bugs (which have since been fixed)

The aforementioned missing exit button for quitting the game

Different names for items in the game

Certain features function slightly differently or are unlocked via other means

As time goes on, this should continue to improve - but in the meantime, you may be left out if your pals have bought the game on Steam and you have the Game Pass version.

Read more on Palworld:

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.