Essentially, it all comes down to farming Ore, one of the most valuable resources in Palworld.

Within the first few hours, there's a good chance you will have stumbled upon igneous-like rocks that can be smashed into oblivion to unlock Ore. It's finding a consistent amount in a convenient location which is difficult.

Alongside catching the full list of Pals, many of these creatures can be put to work to unlock Ore by using their specialist abilities.

On top of this, some specific items can make this process a lot easier – in some cases, you won't even need to do anything once set up.

It's a little complicated at first, but once a Palworld Ore farm is established, it can make a real change to the whole experience.

We've outlined everything you need to know about Ore in Palworld, the importance of Ingots and why you need to build a Primitive Furnace below.

Palworld Ore farm: How to mine & grind for Ingots explained

Primitive Furnace in Palworld. Pocketpair

Ingots are a handy material used for many intermediate recipes, such as Nails, improved workbenches and tools, as well as Saddles to ride Pals on land or in the sky.

To craft an Igot, you need two pieces of Ore that can then be placed in a Primitive Furnace.

A Primitive Furnace can be unlocked at level 10 in the Palworld Technology tree. The following materials are required to build the item:

Wood – 20x

Stone – 50x

Flame Organ – 3x

The following methods outline how to find Ore in Palworld:

The old-fashioned way

The easiest way is to find an Ore deposit in the open world and then attack it with a Pickaxe. This is a large brown/red rock that, unlike others, will shine to show it's got the material within.

A Stone Pickaxe can be made at a crafting bench and then upgraded as you progress.

The best location to set up an Ore farm

Deciding on where to establish an Ore farm can save you a lot of time and hassle in the long run. Instead of toing and froing constantly, you can just gather up all the Ore, rest and go again.

While we're still yet to explore the whole of the Palapagos Islands, here are the places we recommended setting up camp:

Desolate Church – between six to nine Ore deposits can be found behind the building

– between six to nine Ore deposits can be found behind the building Chillet Boss – close to where you fight a Chillet, south of the Tower Ruins and across the bridge where the encounter takes place, a handful of Ore deposits can be found

– close to where you fight a Chillet, south of the Tower Ruins and across the bridge where the encounter takes place, a handful of Ore deposits can be found Fort Ruins plateau – Southwest of the Fort Ruins, around eight Ore deposits are scattered across the land.

Build a Stone Pit into your existing base

A Stone Pit can be used to mine the land from your base, occasionally picking up Ore, too. All you need to do is craft the item and assign a Pal that has a mining ability, like Digtoise or Mammorest, and the rest should take care of itself.

A Stone Pit can be built at level 7, when the blueprint has been acquired for the item via the Technology tree. The following materials are required to build the item:

Stone x50

Wood x20

Paldium Fragment x10

Mine Ore on the go

Another alternative way of mining Ore is what we're dubbing the "Boar Method". This involves getting your hands on Rushoar, a boar-like Pal usually found in the cliffs north of the starting area.

Once in your team, just saddle up the creature and start charging into the Ore deposits to reap the rewards.

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

