Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

By levelling up Pals there are a multitude of benefits that can be found. Every creature is different, with over 100 Pals to collect amongst the Palpagos Islands but, thankfully, the requirements to level each one up are all relatively similar. All you need are Experience Points.

To better understand how to get Experience Points, we've rounded up a number of ways to improve your Pals alongside whether or not evolution plays a factor at all.

More like this

Do Pals evolve in Palworld?

Palworld. Pocketpair

No, Pals do not evolve in any shape or form in Palworld.

While Palworld clearly takes some inspiration from Pokémon, one of the biggest differences between the two is the lack of evolution in the former.

That said, Palworld breeding is a major component of the game, which sees players able to create new Pals.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to improve your Pals in Palworld

Palworld. Pocketpair

The simplest form of improving Pals in Palworld is by increasing their Experience Points until they level up. Anyone who has played a Pokémon game will be very familiar with this system.

Battles

The most effective way to quickly level up Pals is by using them in battle. The higher the difficulty of an enemy, the more experience will be gained once they're defeated. Boss battles, in particular, can be very lucrative for this. Just remember if your Pal loses all of its health, it will need to be placed in a Palbox for 10 minutes to be revived.

Keep them in your Party

Another way to improve Pals is by keeping them in your party, regardless of if you use them in battle. Palworld rewards Experience Points for all intents doing anything in the open world, so by just playing the game and having that Pal in your party, it will grow over time.

Base Pals

Base building plays a major role in Palworld. One of the advantages is to assign a Pal to work on either crafting or gathering to receive experience and level up. This is a great alternative to better enhance Pals without the need to take them into battle.

Pal Distillation

Undoubtedly the darkest way to level up a Pal – but hey, it works! A Pal Distillation Pod raises a Pal's stats quickly if you have the requirements. Essentially, the process is similar to that of Pokémon GO where you sacrifice Pals of the same name to then improve another. This is a great way to boost Pal ranks, too. Each Pal can reach Rank 4. The requirements are below:

Rank 1 – 8 Pals

Rank 2 – 16 Pals

Rank 3– 32 Pals

Rank 4 – 64 pals.

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.