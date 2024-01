As the title is in early access, developer Pocketpair has also confirmed that further Pals will be added in the coming months.

For the time being, there's some actual debate over how many Pals there are available, ranging somewhere between 110 to upwards of 130.

Once more details are revealed or we come across more of the cute creatures, we'll make sure to update this article.

In the meantime, here's the full list of Pals that we know of in Paldex order, alongside their Work Suitability:

Full list of Palworld pals and their skills explained

So far, we believe there to be 111 Pals in Palworld, with two variants for Jolthog and Mau. These two included means there are 113 Pals in total at the time of writing.

Please note this list is a work in progress. It will be updated accordingly.

001. Lamball

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Farming, Transporting

002. Cattiva

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Gathering, Mining

003. Chikipi

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering, Farming

004. Lifmunk

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Medicine Production, Gathering

005. Foxparks

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling

006. Fuack

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Watering

007. Sparkit

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Generating Electricty

008. Tanzee

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting, Gathering

009. Rooby

Work Suitability: Kindling

010. Pengullet

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, Cooling

011. Penking

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, Mining, Cooling

012. Jolthog

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity

012b. Jolthog Cryst

Work Suitability: Cooling

013. Gumoss

Work Suitability: Planting

014. Vixy

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering, Farming

015. Hoocrates

Work Suitability: Gathering

016. Teafant

Work Suitability: Watering

017. Depresso

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Mining

018. Cremis

Work Suitability: Gathering, Farming

019. Daedream

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Gathering

020. Rushoar

Work Suitability: Mining

021. Nox

Work Suitability: Gathering

022. Fuddler

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Mining

023. Killamari

Work Suitability: Transporting, Gathering

024. Mau

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Farming

024b. Mau Cryst

Work Suitability: Cooling, Farming

025. Celaray

Work Suitability: Transporting, Watering

026. Direhowl

Work Suitability: Gathering

027. Tocotoco

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering

028. Flopie

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Medicine Production, Transporting, Gathering

029. Mozzarina

Work Suitability: Farming

030. Bristla

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Medicine Production, Transporting, Gathering

031. Gobfin

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Watering

032. Hangyu

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Transporting, Gathering

033. Mossanda

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting

034. Woolipop

Work Suitability: Farming

035. Caprity

Work Suitability: Planting, Farming

036. Melpaca

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Farming

037. Eikthyrdeer

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Lumbering

038. Nitewing

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering

039. Ribbuny

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Gathering, Transporting

040. Incineram

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling, Handiwork, Transporting, Mining

041. Cinnamoth

Work Suitability: Planting, Medicine production

042. Arsox

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling

043. Dumud

Work Suitability: Watering, Mining, Transporting

044. Cawgnito

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Lumbering

045. Leezpunk

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Gathering, Transporting

046. Loupmoon

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork

047. Galeclaw

Work Suitability: Gathering

048. Robinquill

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, Medicine Production, Transporting

049. Gorirat

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting

050. Beegarde

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, Medicine Production, Transporting, Farming

051. Elizabee

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, Medicine Production

052. Grintale

Work Suitability: Gathering

053. Swee

Work Suitability: Gathering, Cooling

054. Sweepa

Work Suitability: Gathering, Cooling

055. Chillet

Work Suitability: Gathering, Cooling

056. Univolt

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity, Lumbering

057. Foxcicle

Work Suitability: Cooling

058. Pyrin

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling, Lumbering

059. Reindrix

Work Suitability: Lumbering, Cooling

060. Rayhound

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity

061. Kitsun

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling

062. Dazzi

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity, Handiwork, Transporting

063. Lunaris

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Gathering, Transporting

064. Dinossom

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Lumbering

065. Surfent

Work Suitability: Watering

066. Maraith

Work Suitability: Gathering, Mining

067. Digtoise

Work Suitability: Mining

068. Tombat

Work Suitability: Gathering, Mining, Transporting

069. Lovander

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Mining, Medicine Production, Transporting

070. Flambelle

Work Suitability: Kindling, Handiwork, Transporting, Farming

071. Vanwyrm

Work Suitability: Kindling, Transporting

072. Bushi

Work Suitability: Kindling, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, Transporting

073. Beakon

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity, Gathering, Transporting

074. Ragnahawk

Work Suitability: Kindling, Transporting

075. Katress

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Medicine Production, Transporting

076. Wixen

Work Suitability: Kindling, Handiwork, Transporting

077. Verdash

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Lumbering, Transporting

078. Vaelet

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production, Transporting

079. Sibelyx

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Medicine Production, Cooling, Farming

080. Elphidran

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Lumbering

081. Kelpsea

Work Suitability: Watering

082. Azurobe

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Watering

083. Cryolinx

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Lumbering, Cooling

084. Blazehowl

Work Suitability: Kindling, Lumbering

085. Relaxurus

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Watering, Transporting

086. Broncherry

Work Suitability: Planting

087. Petallia

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production, Transporting

088. Reptyro

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling, Mining

089. Kingpaca

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering

090. Mammorest

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Lumbering, Mining

091. Wumpo

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Lumbering, Cooling, Transporting

092. Warsect

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting

093. Fenglope

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Lumbering

094. Felbat

Work Suitability: Medicine Production

095. Quivern

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Gathering, Mining, Transporting

096. Blazamut

Work Suitability: Kindling, Mining

097. Helzephyr

Work Suitability: Transporting

098. Astegon

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Mining

099. Menasting

Work Suitability: Lumbering, Mining

100. Anubsis

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Mining, Transporting

101. Jormuntide

Work Suitability: Watering

102. Suzaku

Work Suitability: Kindling

103. Grizzbolt

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity, Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting

104. Lyleen

Work Suitability: Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production

105. Faleris

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Kindling, Transporting

106. Orserk

Work Suitability: Generating Electricity, Handiwork, Transporting

107. Shadowbeak

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering

108. Paladius

Work Suitability: Lumbering, Mining

109. Necromus

Work Suitability: Lumbering, Mining

110. Frostallion

Work Suitability: Gathering

111. Jetragon

Pocketpair

Work Suitability: Gathering

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

