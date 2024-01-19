If you have any doubts about the game being some kind of a fad, check out our Palworld review round-up to see what the critics have made of the title.

Or if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can try it out right now yourself!

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

You can also engage in Pal shenanigans with your pals in Palworld multiplayer – provided they are playing on a compatible platform.

Without giving anything away, the list of achievements is a little limited at the moment, owing to the early access nature of Palworld - but read on and see what challenges lie ahead!

How many achievements are in Palworld?

There are 10 achievements in Palworld in open access.

Don’t be fooled, however - getting all 10 isn’t exactly easy, as you’ll have to go up against some pretty tough bosses in order to unlock them.

There are a lot of Pals to collect, too, so you will be busy for quite some time if you are hoping to 100 per cent the game.

There’s a decent amount of Gamerscore – if you’re on Xbox - on offer as a reward, though.

As the game receives updates and additional content, Palworld is sure to receive more achievements along the way. We’ll be sure to update you if and when they’re added.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Palworld achievements & how to unlock them

Below are all the achievements currently available to unlock in Palworld.

Beginning of the Legend – Caught first Pal (100 Gamerscore)

– Caught first Pal (100 Gamerscore) Newbie Pal Tamer – Caught 10 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore)

– Caught 10 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore) Intermediate Pal Tamer – Caught 20 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore)

– Caught 20 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore) Skilled Pal Tamer – Caught 50 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore)

– Caught 50 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore) Seasoned Pal Tamer – Caught 90 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore)

– Caught 90 kinds of Pals (100 Gamerscore) Hillside Sovereign – Defeated Zoe and Grizzbolt (100 Gamerscore)

– Defeated Zoe and Grizzbolt (100 Gamerscore) Snowfall Sovereign – Defeated Lily and Lyleen (100 Gamerscore)

– Defeated Lily and Lyleen (100 Gamerscore) Volcano Sovereign – Defeated Axel and Orserk (100 Gamerscore)

– Defeated Axel and Orserk (100 Gamerscore) Desert Sovereign – Defeated Marcus and Faleris (100 Gamerscore)

– Defeated Marcus and Faleris (100 Gamerscore) Astral Sovereign – Defeated Victor and Shadowbeak (100 Gamerscore)

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.