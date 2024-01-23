A blue and purple creature with an unimpressed facial expression, Depresso has already won the hearts and minds of Palworld's fans.

With millions of people having already tried Palworld, chances are that Depresso could become the breakout star of this surprise viral hit game.

"It has few friends because of the perpetually grouchy look on its face," reads the official Paldeck entry for Depresso, "but it is in fact kindhearted. Some have seen it feeding Vixy who have strayed from their pack."

Fans react to Depresso in Palworld

Depresso's facial expression is so permanently grumpy that players have taken to capturing moments like this and sharing them online:

We've all felt like that on a Monday morning, right?

Even major outlets like GamesRadar have been getting in on the fun...

And did you know that you can also get a large Depresso?

One commenter on Reddit asked, "How do I make my Depresso happy? Built the hot tub, make sure he's fed, and he keeps complaining about 'working conditions' so much that I'm ready to call in the Pinkerton pals."

Depresso certainly seems to dislike working, even though he does have the ability to help with Mining, Handiwork and Transporting jobs around your base.

One thing we know it likes? Caffeine! Its partner skill is described like so: "Caffeine Inoculation - When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase."

Where and how to catch Depresso in Palworld

If you've seen enough to know that you need Depresso in your party, you'll probably be wondering how and where to catch Depresso in Palworld.

Luckily, Depresso can be found fairly near the opening location of the game, with the video below showing you exactly where to go.

You'll find a Depresso just a little ways north-west of the Plateau of Beginnings.

It looks like nighttime is a good time to find them, and they are quite low-levelled, which means that catching one shouldn't be too tricky.

Just remember to stock up on Pal Spheres before you head down there. You might be able to just use your pickaxe to whittle down their health, or you might need to send out a Pal of your own to even the odds.

Either way, Depresso should be yours in no time!

