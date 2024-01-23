So, what do we know about the Palworld sales numbers? Just how many people are playing the game and paying for it? Keep on reading and we'll do our best to work it out!

Palworld sales explained: How many people are playing and paying?

The official Palworld account on X (formerly known as Twitter) has provided some updated numbers today (Tuesday 23rd January), so we now have a very good idea of just how many people are paying for and playing Palworld.

Thanks to the official post below, we know that Palworld has already sold 6 million copies, just four days on from its launch into early access.

On top of this, the developers confirmed that the game has reached a new peak player count of 1.7 million — that means a whole lot of people have been jumping into the game at the exact same time, which is sure to be putting a strain on the Palworld servers.

What does 6 million sales mean in actual money?

Well, bear in mind that Palworld currently costs £22.49 GBP on Steam.

If you multiply that number by 6 million, you get £134,940,000. So we can safely say, accounting for exchange rates and discounts, that Palworld has probably made well over £100 million.

What's particularly impressive is that Palworld is available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, but this doesn't seem to have stopped people from forking out to buy the game properly en masse.

Note that the official social media post refers to copies sold, rather than subscription players!

We're sure there will be more impressive stats to come in the days ahead, so we'll be sure to update this page when we hear more about the Palworld sales numbers.

