A quick look online will show you long lists of gameplay altering mods, character appearance changing mods and more.

The sheer number of mods available can be a little overwhelming, so we’ve looked around for you.

Before you ask, though, no - there are no Pokémon mods in Palworld. Not after Nintendo and The Pokémon Company got involved.

Here’s our list of the best Palworld mods. Look out below to find out how to use mods in Palworld, too. Remember – use mods at your own risk! It’s always best to back up your save file before installing any.

How to use mods in Palworld

To use a Palworld mod, you need to install it. You can find a list of working mods for the survival game over on Nexus Mods. Each mod hosted on that website should give you specific installation instructions.

It’s always best to follow the instructions on each specific mod page, as they might not work properly if you don’t.

If you want to know more about how to install mods and use them in Palworld, we recommend you check out this super useful YouTube video by TroubleChute:

Essentially, though, browse Nexus Mods and install the mods you like the look of by following the website’s instructions to use them in-game!

The best Palworld mods we’ve seen so far

There are a number of Palworld mods available to install and use already, including visual mods that change the appearance of Pals and your playable character, gameplay altering mods and more.

Here are our current picks for the best Palworld mods we’ve seen so far and where to download them:

Palworld Stormtrooper mod

Palworld Stormtrooper mod.

The Palworld Stormtrooper mod is a visual mod that replaces the PIDF Guard with a Stormtrooper from Star Wars.

The Stormtrooper model has been lifted from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and you can see it in action via a screenshot from mod creator HirohikoHoshino above.

Carry Weight Increase mod

Palworld.

Fed up with your meagre carry weight? The Carry Weight Increase mod (by Vuxacha on Nexus Mods) increases your starting carry weight from 300 to 1,000, and increases the gain per point to 250. Very handy.

Always Fast Travel mod

The Always Fast Travel mod by Yangff on Nexus Mods is well worth a try if you want to move across the Palworld map much faster than before. With this mod installed, you should be able to fast travel wherever you like – it also increases your character’s movement speed!

Increased Base Amount and Worker Pals mod

If you’re after more bases (the standard maximum number allowed is three), you’ll want to install Vuxacha’s Increased Base Amount and Worker Pals mod from Nexus Mods. With this mod installed, you can have up to 100 bases and 100 worker Pals.

Play as Zoe mod

Palworld's Zoe.

Download the Play as Zoe mod by FrancisLouis on Nexus Mods to change your player character into Zoe!

As per the mod’s description: "You have two choices: either the version that comes with her default hairstyle, although it lacks physics, or a version that you can use any hair on her.

"You must use the default preset that the game gives you when you start the game to be able to fully use the mod without issues."

