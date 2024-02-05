There are a couple of ways in which you can collect cake to use in breeding in Pocketpair’s survival-crafting game, but we feel that knowing its recipe and creating a farm around it at your base is the best and easiest way of getting it.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

You will need to catch some Pals and reach level 17 before you can craft some cake, but it’s well worth doing so you can breed some ultra-rare Pals.

More like this

Read on to find out what the Palworld cake recipe is and to discover what you need to do to set up a cake farm. Here’s how to get cake in Palworld explained.

Palworld cake recipe: How to get cake in Palworld explained

To get cake in Palworld, you can make it by using the Cooking Pot – you can craft the Cooking Pot when you reach level 17.

Once you have the Cooking Pot at your base, you can create cake by using its recipe.

The Palworld cake recipe is as follows:

Flour – x5

– x5 Red Berries – x8

– x8 Milk – x7

– x7 Eggs – x8

– x8 Honey – x2

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You will be able to farm the cake ingredients at your base. Build a Mill and a Wheat Plantation to harvest Flour, a Ranch and Berry Plantation to farm Red Berries, place a Mozzarina at a Ranch to collect Milk, a Chikipi to collect Eggs and a Beegarde for Honey.

Make sure you also build some Wooden Chests to store your collected ingredients! Place them near the Ranch and Wheat Plantation so harvested items can be gathered more quickly by your working Pals.

Palworld launch trailer

Alternatively, you will be able to pick up items dropped by downed Pals to use toward your cake-making dreams.

As per our Palworld Pals guide, downed Cattiva and Caprity drop Red Berries. Mozzarina drop Milk. Chikipi drop Eggs. Cinnamoth, Beegarde, Elizabee and Warsect drop Honey. Finally, Flopie, Bristle, Cinnamoth, Robinquill and Robinquill Terra all drop Wheat Seeds that you’ll need to make Flour.

You can also find Red Berries on the bushes dotted around the map.

If you can’t be bothered with the whole 'making cake' thing, you can find it by defeating Lovander out in the wild.

Despite Lovander dropping cake, though, it’ll be worth setting up your very own cake farm at one of your bases if you’re planning on breeding a lot of Pals.

Read more on Palworld: Full list of Palworld Pals | Do Pals evolve? | Palworld vs Pokémon | Palworld on Xbox Game Pass vs Steam | Palworld bosses | Palworld mods | Palworld Anubis | Palworld base guide | Palworld map | Palworld Ore farm | Palworld patch notes | Is Palworld free? | Palworld sales numbers | Palworld Depresso | Palworld starters | Palworld breeding combos | Palworld PC requirements | Will Palworld come to PS4, Mac and Switch? | Palworld server status | Palworld multiplayer | Palworld achievements | Palworld reviews | Palworld release date

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.