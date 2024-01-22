Palworld server status: How to check if Palworld is down

Since entering into early access in January, Palworld has accumulated 2 million players within its first 24 hours of being live, and 5 million copies sold over its first three days.

Palworld has taken the world by storm. So much so that the servers have been taking a hit, with fans frantically searching the web to check the server status.

It’s fair to say that it’s the first bona fide hit of 2024, with those numbers only expected to rise in the coming weeks.

As of the time of writing, Palworld already hit a peak of 1.3 million concurrent players (via tracker site SteamDB), which is an astronomical figure for a game in early access.

Developer Pocket Pair is not a big studio either, so problems like lagging, freezes and crashes were inevitable. The team has confirmed it is looking to address all of these.

So, what about now? What’s the current server status for Palworld? And how do you check the server status to see if the game is suffering issues?

Well, we’ve rounded up all the details so you can know when to jump in or not. Head below for more.

Is Palworld down right now?

At the time of writing, Palworld is not currently down on Xbox or PC.

While Palworld isn’t strictly down right now, it is experiencing a number of issues due to the large number of players jumping into the game.

Developers Pocket Pair explained that the first issue occurred in the Epic Online Services, when it surpassed 700,000 players on 20th January 2024.

“We had an emergency meeting with the Epic Games team and had them add an update to the Epic Games backend at short notice.

“We have confirmed that this has resolved the connectivity errors and issues when hosting co-op games on Xbox and PC,” wrote the Palworld X account.

It was also noted on 22nd January 2024 that the support team has received upwards of 50,000 inquiries surrounding Palworld.

“The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them.

“We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible.”

How to check Palworld server status

The best way to check the Palworld server status is to head to the Palworld social channels, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, as well as the Pocker Pair Discord channel.

From our experience, the Palworld X account is updated the most frequently, so best to check there first.

If any major outages do occur, we’ll make sure to update this article so that you can get an idea of when the servers are up or down.

Additionally, it’s worth keeping an eye out on the Palworld official website, with a dedicated news section available.

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

