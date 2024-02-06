Pocketpair has big plans for the game, which has sold far better than it was ever imagined.

With so much being worked on right now, you may need an explainer on what’s scheduled as part of the game’s roadmap. Luckily for you, we’re here to let you in on the confirmed upcoming content.

Keep reading for the full details on the Palworld roadmap and to find out what the confirmed upcoming content is.

Palworld roadmap: Confirmed upcoming content explained

The Palworld roadmap is full of new features Pocketpair is currently working on to add to the game.

New features include PvP, Raid Bosses and even new islands to explore. On top of new content, the roadmap also details bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

Revealing the roadmap on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pocketpair has detailed what it is planning on adding to the game’s early access in the future. There’s a lot, and you see it all in the post below:

We’ll break down the highlights for you. Here is a list of the major confirmed upcoming content in the Palworld roadmap explained:

PvP

The biggest new piece of content confirmed in the Palworld roadmap is its PvP mode. We’re not sure what a player versus player mode will look like in the survival-crafting game, but we can’t wait to find out more.

Raid Bosses (new end-game content)

If you’ve seen and done everything the early access game has to offer, Pocketpair is promising to add new Raid Bosses to Palworld. More end-game content is never a bad thing, and Raid Bosses should add another layer of challenge to the game.

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Described as PvP for Pals, the Pal Arena should be a place where you can send in your best Pals to fight against the best Pals of other players. Your team of Pals against another team of Pals online – where have we heard that before?

Palworld launch trailer

Steam and Xbox crossplay

A much-requested feature, you’ll be glad to learn that Pocketpair is working on bringing crossplay to Palworld. Fingers crossed we’ll be able to play with our friends across Steam and Xbox soon.

New Islands, Pals, Bosses and Technologies

Think you’ve mastered Palpagos? Think again.

Pocketpair is currently working on adding new islands to Palworld. With new islands will come new Pals to discover, Bosses to fight and Technologies to master.

Essentially, the development team is working on adding more of the game to the game.

Time will tell precisely what Pocketpair has up its sleeves with all of the new content. For now, all we’ve got to go on is what you can see in the X post embedded above.

Fingers crossed we learn more about Palworld PvP, Pal Arena, Raid Bosses and its new islands, Pals, Bosses and Technologies soon.

