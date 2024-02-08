As recent Pokémon games have been dogged with technical mishaps and disappointing gameplay, many are wondering how Game Freak might move forward, especially with a Switch 2 rumoured to be coming out later this year and Palworld being a runaway success.

Only time will tell, however, which leaves us ample room to grind the rumour mill some more, something we do in kind below - so read on!

When is Pokémon Day 2024?

Pokémon Day 2024 will take place on 27th February.

Pokémon Day typically lands on 27th February every year, as this is the date when the original Pokémon Red and Green games were released in 1996, spawning the franchise we know and love today.

This first took place in 2016 to commemorate the 20th anniversary, and has been a yearly tradition ever since.

While there is no word of it receiving the Pokémon Presents treatment yet, it is almost guaranteed to take place, and we will update you as soon as an official announcement has been made by The Pokémon Company.

Has anything been officially announced yet for Pokémon Day 2024?

Nothing as of yet has been announced for Pokémon Day.

The Pokémon Company and its subsidiaries such as Game Freak tend to keep their cards close, with tight lips to boot.

Anything they have planned, such as new games or TV shows, will be kept under wraps until they are announced – unless any leaks make their way out.

Should any verifiable leaks come from reputable and trusted sources, we will do our due diligence to report on them.

Since there isn’t any information of any kind, we are left to speculation – something we do in kind just below.

Pokémon Day 2024 predictions: What does the rumour mill say?

Below are what rumours have been bubbling up across the web. It goes without saying that anything discussed will need a healthy fistful of salt to along with it. But let’s get to it!

New Pokémon game rumours

One rumour is that Pokémon Gold and Silver are getting Nintendo Switch remakes that will supposedly be named Pokémon Let’s Go Wooper and Let’s Go Togepi.

The "Let’s Go" moniker was first used for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee!, which were remakes of the 1998 game Pokémon: Yellow.

This rumour stems from 4Chan, however, so it’s unlikely to be true. That said, it’s not outside the realms of possibility - and may be a case of memes imitating life by chance.

Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee! sold very well, so it would make sense for The Pokémon Company to revisit a fan favourite.

Remakes aside, we still don’t know what the next mainline entry in the Pokémon series will be.

With the Switch 2 looming on the horizon, it’s highly likely Game Freak has been extremely busy developing a new Gen X Pokémon game with the system in mind.

This may partly explain the issues surrounding Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which received poor feedback from fans due to performance issues and disappointing content, which could’ve arisen due to much of the team developing a big new title.

It will most likely be a cross-gen title, though, as there are hundreds of millions of Switch owners out there - making it an economical no-brainer to target them.

There is, of course, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Cafe Remix which usually receive updates to go along with Pokémon Day - so we’ll no doubt have new content to try out here as well.

New Pokémon TV & anime series rumours

If our wildest dreams were to come true – we’d love to see a new series of Pokémon Concierge. We at RadioTimes.com Gaming thought the show was brilliant, and offered a fresh new take on Pokémon IP.

Given how well it was received, we wouldn’t be surprised to see such an announcement made during a potential Pokémon Presents as part of Pokémon Day.

There is, of course, the future of the anime (or cartoon?), which saw Ash Ketchum exit the long-running series after first debuting in 1997.

We could see a big announcement regarding this and the direction The Pokémon Company takes with the anime. Perhaps new characters could tie into a new game?

New Pokémon film rumours

A Pokémon: Detective Pikachu sequel was announced all the way back in 2019, and it’s long overdue a proper reveal. Pokémon Presents would be the perfect opportunity to do so if it happens.

It’s been almost four years since we had a proper Pokémon anime movie as well, with the last being 2020’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

With Ash out of the picture, there are endless avenues to explore - and the film, again, could tie in more directly with the games too.

