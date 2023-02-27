Now, during a showcase called Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day, the company behind the franchise has attempted to answer that question, and it seems its future in part lies with Netflix .

Ever since it was announced in December 2022 that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu would be leaving the Pokémon anime series after 25 years, fans have wondered what the next stage is for the Pokémon franchise and its beloved characters.

One of a number of announcements made during the presentation was that a brand-new stop-motion series called Pokémon Concierge is on its way to the streamer, with the project centring on new character Haru.

The official synopsis for the series says that it is "the first collaborative production with The Pokémon Company and an ambitious stop-motion project produced by critically-acclaimed dwarf studios".

It continues: "Expanding the Pokémon world, the story follows Haru, a concierge at the ‘Pokémon Resort’, and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests."

In a brief teaser trailer, a stop-motion animated version of Psyduck is seen walking along a beach while a narrator says: "This is the Pokémon resort. Pokémon are the guests here. Here is the story of the resort's concierge."

Minyoung Kim, vice president of Netflix Content in Asia, said: "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge’, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company.

"We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise."

