Pokémon Day, if you were wondering, is always 27th February. That date marks the anniversary of the original Pokémon games, Pocket Monsters: Red and Green, which launched in Japan on 27th February 1996. Of course, they later came to western shores as Blue and Red, and the rest was history!

The Pokémon Company International has announced a special Pokémon Presents live stream event, due to take place on this year's Pokémon Day.

This annual celebration has become a good time to expect big Pokémon news to drop, so plenty of fans will be tuning in with high hopes. Keep on reading and we'll tell you when and how to do just that.

When is the Pokémon Presents live stream?

The next Pokémon Presents live stream event will take place on Monday 27th February 2023, The Pokémon Company International has confirmed.

On that date, the annual Pokémon Day celebration, you'll need to tune in if you want to get that hot Pokémon news as soon as is humanly possible.

What time does Pokémon Presents start in the UK?

Here in the UK, the Pokémon Presents live stream will start at 2pm GMT on 27th February. That's been confirmed by the organisers.

Sadly, then, this won't quite be a lunchtime watch! You might have to tweak your schedule slightly if you want to sneakily watch this when you should be working.

How to watch Pokémon Presents online

To watch the Pokémon Presents live stream, all you need to do is tune into the brand's official YouTube channel at the allotted time.

It doesn't look like there is a placeholder video to point you towards just yet, but if you click the link in the previous paragraph, you should be able to find the presentation on the day.

Ahead of the event, the video below has been shared inviting fans to 'Pokémon Together'. We'd expect to see that slogan in the show for sure.

What should you expect from Pokémon Presents?

The Pokémon Company has told fans to "look forward to around 20 minutes of Pokémon news" from this particular presentation.

If we had to guess what that will entail, it seems safe to assume that the ever-popular Pokémon Go mobile game will receive some sort of news at this event, as will several other Pokémon projects.

Fans are awaiting the next wave of Pokémon experiences for Nintendo Switch to be announced, now that Legends Arceus and Scarlet & Violet are out in the world. Those 2022 games have not received any major DLC yet, and nor have any further RPG titles been announced to follow on from them.

Don't forget that Game Boy games on Switch recently became a reality, too, but no Pokémon releases were named in the initial announcement. This sparked rumours that classic titles like Red, Blue, Gold and Silver could be announced for Switch on Pokémon Day. That's pure speculation, but we'd love for it to come true!

It's also worth remembering that the Pokémon brand has lots of different facets to it, including the Trading Card Game and the various anime shows (and non-RPG games like Pokémon Unite), so there could be a lot to digest on the day. We'll definitely be tuning in to find out what's in store! Here's hoping to hear something about the sequel movie for Detective Pikachu.

