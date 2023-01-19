Can you believe it's been nearly 27 years since Pokémon was invented? And with over 1,000 species of Pokemon out there, it's no wonder so many of us have devoted so much time trying to collect them, whether in the games, Pokémon GO or in the TCG cards. And now that we're in the Sword and Shield era, there's a lot to do, like this new Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box.

Fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, rejoice! The new Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box is available to order now in the UK.

This box contains an all-star line up of Pokémon and Trainers, including Zacian and Zamazenta complete with their new VSTAR powers, ready to defend the Galdar region. This is the peak of the Sword and Shield series which Zacian and Zamazenta are the mascots of, and we don't blame you if you're eager to get your hands on this new box.

Well, the good news is the box will be available for general sale tomorrow (Friday 20th January), and is currently on pre-order. So, without further ado, here's all you need to know about how to get hold of the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box.

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box for £49.95 at Magic Madhouse

If you know a big Pokémon fan, check out our guide to the best Pokémon merchandise and gifts to buy this year.

The box is available for pre-order now and goes on general sale tomorrow, Friday 20th January.

If you're wondering what's going to be in this particular box, you won't be disappointed. It contains 10 Trading Card Game Crown Zenith booster packs, an etched foil promo card featuring Lucario VSTAR, a pack of 65 card sleeves with the Zenith theme and a code card for the Pokémon Trading Game Live online game.

More like this

But that's not all. Owners of this box will also get a players guide to the expansion, a competition legal coin-flip die, markers which are acrylic, an acrylic VSTAR, and the collector's box with four dividers to keep all your cards organised.

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box for £49.95 at Magic Madhouse

Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box UK price

The Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box is being listed as costing £49.99 across UK retailers, which puts it in line with other Pokémon trainer boxes on the market.

The lowest price we've seen is from Magic Madhouse, where it's listed for £49.95 — a whole 4p cheaper than at other retailers.

At some retailers, we are seeing a limit on the number of boxes you can buy at one time - usually around 10. It's something to be aware of if you are an avid collector.

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box for £49.95 at Magic Madhouse

Where to buy Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box in the UK

The new Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box is available from several retailers in the UK.

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box at Magic Madhouse

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box at GAME

Buy the Pokémon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box at Zavvi

There's no telling how quickly a new box like this might sell out, so we'd recommend you act quickly if you want to make sure you can get your hands on one. Gotta catch 'em all!

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest Technology news on RadioTimes.com, and find all the information about the new MacBook Pro release date and the new Mac mini release date for the UK.