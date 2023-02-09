Shadow-dropped following the Nintendo Direct presentation on 8th February, Game Boy games on Switch had long been something fans were after. Finally, the Big N listened, adding the classic console to its ever-growing Switch Online and Expansion Pack subscriptions.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription keeps getting better, with both Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games being added to the service. Nintendo has looked to its past handhelds to make its current one the best it can be. Nothing like a bit of nostalgia, eh?

When playing Game Boy games on the Switch, you can choose from Game Boy, Pocket, and Color screen filters for an authentic experience. For both the Game Boy and GBA games that allow it, too, you will be able to play online multiplayer with players on your friends list.

Read on below to find out the complete list of Game Boy games on Switch right now, the GBA games you can play, what other games are confirmed to release later, and how to play them all.

How to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Switch

To play Game Boy games on Switch, you will need to be an active Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. You will only be able to play GBA games on Switch if you are an active subscriber to the more costly Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

This means that you will need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online and/or the Expansion Pack if you haven’t already.

As with other classic games on the Switch, you don’t download individual titles. Simply head onto the Switch eShop and locate the Game Boy and GBA console download file. Once found, simply choose to install them. You should also be able to do this via the Switch Online tab on the home menu.

Full list of Game Boy games on Switch

The full list of Game Boy games on Switch right now is as follows:

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Tetris

Full list of Game Boy Advance games on Switch

The full list of Game Boy Advance games on Switch right now is as follows:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3 (with e-Reader exclusive levels)

WarioWare, Inc: Minigame Mania

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Which Game Boy games are coming next to Switch?

The lists above represent the games that are currently available to play on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Online and Expansion Pack memberships. Nintendo has confirmed that more games are on the way for both Game Boy and GBA and will be releasing them over time.

As of writing, Nintendo has confirmed the following Game Boy games will be added to Switch Online:

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Nintendo has also confirmed that the following Game Boy Advance games will be added to the Switch Online Expansion Pack:

Fire Emblem

F-Zero Maximum Velocity

Golden Sun

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Metroid Fusion

Will Pokémon Game Boy games come to Switch?

There are rumours swirling that Game Freak will announce classic Pokémon games for Switch Online on Pokémon Day (that's Monday 27th February), so let's keep our fingers crossed for Generations one through three on your Switch soon.

We'd particularly love to get Pokémon Gold and Silver on there, seeing as they never got a Switch remake, but it's worth keeping our expectations in check because everything is rumour at this stage. For now, don't forget to check out our list of the best Pokémon games on Switch.

We’ll update this page with new game announcements as they come, so bookmark it if you want a one-stop shop for a list of every Game Boy game on Nintendo Switch. If only DS and GameCube games were on Switch Online, too.

