Pokémon Day saw a raft of new announcements at a special Pokémon Presents , but none were as unique as the return of the long-gestating Pokémon Sleep.

First announced back in 2019, Pokémon Sleep promises to revitalise tiresome bedtime routines and get users looking forward to waking up.

Any game that encourages snoozing sounds good to us, so here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Sleep.

Pokémon Sleep will be released in summer 2023 for iOS and Android devices. We'll update this page as soon as a specific date is announced.

However, we imagine the release date will coincide with the launch of the Pokemon Go Plus+, which is arriving on 14th July 2023.

Can I pre-order Pokémon Sleep?

There's no news yet of pre-orders or pre-registration for Pokémon Sleep. As a mobile game, there may not even be a pre-order window, but we'll keep you updated about any pre-purchase news.

What is Pokémon Sleep? Gameplay explained

A Pokémon take on a sleep-tracking app, Pokémon Sleep sees users carry out research on a large Snorlax for Professor Neroli.

This is done by placing your smartphone near your pillow and measuring your sleep. The longer you sleep, the more Pokémon you'll see gathered around Snorlax when you wake up in the morning.

Your sleeping style will be placed in one of three categories — snoozing, dozing or slumbering — and Pokémon who also sleep in that way will appear around Snorlax in the morning. You'll have to discover all the available Pokémon to complete your sleep style dex, with rare styles to be discovered...

Pokémon Sleep is also compatible with Pokémon+ Plus, a Pokéball-shaped device that uses Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone. The device can then also be used to track sleep data, and has a Pikachu voice that can be used to sing sleep lullabies.

The Pokemon+ Plus will also be compatible with Pokémon Go, allowing users to press the central button to automatically throw Pokéballs in-game. The device will be available on 21st July 2023, but the price and other purchase details are yet to be revealed.

Is there a Pokémon Sleep trailer?

To see the Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon+ Plus in action, check out this trailer from Pokémon Presents:

