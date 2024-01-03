Starting with The Teal Mask in September before then going into The Indigo Disk in December 2023, the two-part expansion made up two halves of one story surrounding siblings Kieran and Carmine.

Together, they formed The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which will now receive its own ending for those that complete certain goals.

Available for a price of £31.39, the new epilogue will be rolled out as an additional free incentive to the expansion. But what will it entail?

The last DLC has been shrouded in mystery, with only a small teaser providing an idea of what the final curtain call will feature. New Pokémon? Returning fan favourite characters? How about a set-up for the next mainline Pokémon game?

While that's yet to be established, here's everything we do know about Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC epilogue — including its release date and what to expect.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero epilogue is set to arrive on 11th January 2024.

Specifically, players will be able to jump into the game from 6am PT/9am ET/11am UK time.

What do we know about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC epilogue?

In the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet epilogue, you will be visiting The Land of Kitakami with your academy friends: Nemona, Pepper and Penny. This is one of the locations previously featured in The Teal Mask DLC.

To access the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet epilogue, you must complete a "certain post-game event" in the main story, as well as complete the stories in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions.

This is expected to be the final post-launch content released by Game Freak for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Is there a Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC epilogue trailer?

A brief trailer was uploaded by the Pokémon Asia YouTube channel on 20th December 2023, giving a brief glimpse of what players can expect from the epilogue. Check out the trailer below:

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

