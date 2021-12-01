Sons of the Forest release date, trailer and latest news

When is the Sons of the Forest release date? If you’ve been pondering that question, the answer you seek is right here in this very article.

That’s right, folks. The Forest is getting a sequel, Sons of the Forest, and despite there not being a ton of information out there on it right now, it remains a title that many of us are chomping at the bit to play.

The original game was released back in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows and the survival horror won people over. Now the sequel is coming, we are all hoping that it will take what worked with the first and turn Sons of the Forest into something quite special.

Time will tell if they pull it off but for now, here is all we know so far about Sons of the Forest.

When is the Sons of the Forest release date?

The Sons of the Forest release date will take place on Friday, 20th May 2022. The game was recently delayed into 2022 and there were some that thought we may not get it until much later in the year – we’ll definitely take a May release over one in the Winter months of 2022.

What platforms can I get Sons of the Forest on?

Like many things about Sons of the Forest, this too remains under wraps, but it seems very likely that you’ll end up playing Sons of the Forest on PC at launch, with PS4 and PS5 consoles possibly getting a port later on.

Microsoft Windows got the first game originally and it was soon ported over to PlayStation. Logic dictates that those platforms should have Sons of the Forest, too, but word is yet to reach us as to whether the game will also make itself at home on the Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

Can I pre-order Sons of the Forest?

Not yet! The May 2022 release date has only just been confirmed so it will be a little while until those all-important pre-order links go live. As soon as they do, we’ll update this very page to save you the trouble of searching.

Sons of the Forest gameplay

You can take a look at some Sons of the Forest gameplay footage in the official gameplay trailer below:

Anything other than what is in the above trailer remains hidden away in the minds of Endnight Games, but expect to meet a lot of faces that want to kill you as you make your way through the game. The forest environment seems to be back once again, as expected, but modern buildings have been added and it would seem that we will be spending at least some of our time inside them.

Now the new release date has been confirmed, we should have more information coming any day now about what to expect in Sons of the Forest – we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

Sons of the Forest trailer

Indeed there is. Check out the official Sons of the Forest release date trailer below!

