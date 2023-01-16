Gameplay is simple - collect resources and kill your enemies using everything from slingshots and pistols to a variety of axes, clubs and taser weapons.

It's almost time to return to The Forest and take on cannibalistic mutants, with long-awaited sequel Sons of the Forest set for release next month. In the sequel to the hit 2018 survival game The Forest, you'll play as survivor of a plane crash that has left you stranded on a wooded island crawling with mutant cannibals.

However, there's been disappointment over the news that the game is only being released on Windows PCs - but will this always be the case?

Will Sons of the Forest come to PS4, PS5 and Xbox?

Okay, the bad news, not yet. As of right now, a Sons of the Forest console release has not been announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch.

The good news, however, is that game developers haven't completely ruled bringing The Sons of the Forest to consoles. It's launching on PC to start with, but it could branch out later.

In a developer interview with Gaming Bolt, Endnight Games said: “we would love to come to console in the future, but are currently focused on delivering the best experience possible to PC players.”

It's worth noting, however, that when The Forest dropped as a PC exclusive all the way back in April 2018, it then came to PS4 in the November.

Until we hear anything official, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed and rewatching the trailer below:

