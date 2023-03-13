While plenty of other fighting games are set in Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball universe, including the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ and Xenoverse titles, the Budokai Tenkaichi series is fondly remembered for its massive, destructible 3D battle arenas and huge list of playable characters.

At long last Dragon Ball fans, the Tenkaichi series is back. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 has been officially unveiled by Bandai Namco, with the 3D fighting series set to make its glorious return after over a decade of absence.

Tenkaichi 3 let you play as the likes of Arale, King Vegeta and Tambourine. Fingers crossed the new entry features its own list of deep cuts from the anime’s large pool of characters. We know it’s getting Dragon Ball Super involved, at least.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the new game, including the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 release date, what platforms it’s available on, and to watch a trailer.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. The game has only recently been revealed and is said to be in the early stages of development, so we might be waiting a while to play this one.

Given that the original games were all released in October/November of 2005, 2006 and 2007, we should probably expect the new Tenkaichi game to launch at a similar time in 2024 (it could launch in late 2023, but that seems unlikely given the lack of information currently out there). We’ll update this page with new release date information as and when it is confirmed.

Can I pre-order Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4?

You cannot currently pre-order Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. Given that the game has only just been confirmed to be in development and doesn’t even have an official title yet, we could be a way off being able to pre-order. We’ll update this page when new information is revealed.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4?

No consoles and platforms have been confirmed for Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 as of yet. It’s safe to assume it will be playable on PS5, however, as the rest of the Budokai Tenkaichi series is available on PS2 and PSP.

Hopefully, the new entry is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, too. No one should miss out on a new Budokai Tenkaichi and what it has to offer.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 gameplay and story details

Little is known about the new Budokai Tenkaichi at the time of writing. All we know is that a new game in the cult classic series is in development over at Bandai Namco right now and that Goku will be able to transform into his Super Saiyan form.

This means that Dragon Ball Super is being thrown into the Budokai Tenkaichi mix. We should see new playable characters, stages, and transformations from the series in the new Tenkaichi.

One hope for Tenkaichi 4 is that it continues the series's tradition of featuring more than 100 playable characters (over 9,000 would be nice but might not be possible). In Tenkaichi 3 in particular, you could fight with and against characters from the entire Dragon Ball franchise (original, Z, and GT).

The series is popular for its deep cuts and faithful recreations of characters obscure and well-known, flashy special moves, and the ability to transform on the fly. Fingers crossed the new game has over 100 playable characters and throws some real unknowns into the roster.

Given that we don’t even know the game’s official title as of yet, there's still plenty to be revealed about the new Budokai Tenkaichi. Stay tuned.

Is there a Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 trailer?

Yes, there is! Here's a teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 that you can watch below:

