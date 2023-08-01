Throughout all of them, Goku has grown to have even more power. He always wants to be the greatest warrior possible and has kept the Earth safe from total destruction more times than we can count.

In order to do that, Goku needs to keep getting bigger and better, and has so far has had 21 distinct forms that elevate his skill. To keep things crystal clear, we’ve broken Goku’s forms down into the 14 biggest categories that cover off his most powerful changes over time. After all, he’s had almost 40 years to work on himself.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All of Goku’s forms in Dragon Ball explained

Oozaru

The very first instance that we see Goku change form is as part of the original Dragon Ball team in the '80s.

When confronted by a villain named Pilaf and then left to die, Goku is able to turn into a giant ape in order to take him down. He gets his abilities by looking at the full moon, though Puar and Yamcha have to step in to help when Goku begins to lose his sense of self.

Kaioken

We see a transformation happen again during the Saiyan arc, learning two new techniques known as the Genki Dama and the Kaioken.

Technically, Goku has died before he does this, enabling him to train with Kaio in the afterlife and gain his new set of skills. By the time Goku reaches the Namek arc, he’s using Kaioken as a full-blown transformation.

More like this

It’s actually something we see appear again in the 2015 instalment, Dragon Ball Super, leading to a slightly different variation of Goku’s Kaioken in the film.

Super Saiyan

The name that most Dragon Ball fans are probably familiar with, Goku transforms into Super Saiyan after watching Krillin die before his eyes.

Learning from his past mistakes, Goku is hesitant to get into a fight with Frieza, who instead kills Krillin as an act of retaliation. The glowing golden version of Goku is revitalised into taking Frieza down, which is largely agreed to be one of the most humiliating defeats in the franchise to date.

Super Saiyan 2

Not just happy with one Super Saiyan, the form gets an upgrade when Goku heads back to the afterlife to train once again.

The form is triggered during the Cell games, in which he dies and is sent to the afterlife. When he tries to take on Yakon as a result, viewers first see this new and improved version of the legendary form.

Super Saiyan 3

Super Saiyan levels up again mere moments after Goku unlocks Super Saiyan 2.

While still training in the afterlife, Goku’s transformation is so large that it ends up disturbing the cosmos, leading the heavy impact on Goku’s body to trigger Super Saiyan 3. Again, it’s a form we see Goku have a lot more control over in Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super. Crunchyroll

Super Saiyan 4

In Dragon Ball GT, Goku regained his first Saiyan tail that was cut off by Puar and Yamcha back in his Oozaru form. As the tail is restored, Goku gets control over his Golden Oozaru form which acts as the springboard for Super Saiyan 4.

Though this form gained a lot of popularity among Dragon Ball fans, it’s technically a non-canon level-up. Even so, you’ll see it appear in a lot of the franchise’s merchandise and entertainment outside of the main series.

Super Saiyan God

Goku took on some fiery tones by the time he was able to master Super Saiyan God, which was interestingly triggered by Goku performing a ritual.

Even though Goku prides himself on his power, the Battle of the Gods acts as a moment to humble him. This is the first form that Goku doesn’t earn on his own merit, as he is technically bestowed through other people’s powers.

Super Saiyan Blue

Goku’s lack of control over his transformations doesn’t last long, as he unlocks Super Saiyan Blue after training with Whis.

This happens straight after the Battle of the Gods, although the details of how it happens are quite vague in the anime. Even so, we see it again in Dragon Ball Super by acting as Goku’s case form in the film.

Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken

By mastering Ki control after defeating the Golden version of Frieza, Goku is able to use Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken.

The Ki allowed Goku to have greater control over his Super Saiyan Blue form, which he is then able to merge with his Kaioken form. Interestingly, viewers see Vegeta achieve the same thing much later on in Dragon Ball Super.

Ultra Instinct/Perfected Ultra Instinct

Though the two forms are slightly different, Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Perfected Ultra Instinct can easily be grouped together.

Goku first manages to unlock this by simply pushing past his limits in the Universal Survival arc. This can be seen during Dragon Ball Super when the multiverse is expanded, allowing Goku to focus on Ultra Instinct as an end goal.

The Perfected version can be seen only a short while later, as Goku is taking on the Tournament of Power. His change from defence to offence tactics allows him to sharpen his skills, triggering it completely after Merus’ erasure.

Divine Ki Giant Battle Avatar

Goku has also had transformations that have only taken place a handful of times during really specific circumstances, including the Divine Ki Giant Battle Avatar.

In the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, Goku has to stop a warlock from destroying the galaxy, which pushes him well beyond his limits. By channelling his Divine energy against Moro, the new form emerges, which is mostly thanks to Goku’s allies. The form hasn’t been seen since Goku took on Moro and Gas initially.

True Ultra Instinct

Unlike Perfected Ultra Instinct, which requires Goku’s emotional state to be completely neutral, unlocking True Ultra Instinct happened because Goku used the Saiyan emotions he had inside him.

It’s seen when Goku works with Vegeta to take on Gas during the Granloah the Survivor arc. Goku survived the powerful attack in this form, and it has been his most powerful to date. The same could have been said for the entire franchise, but this was changed once Black Frieza had been introduced to the story.

You can catch Dragon Ball on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

Check out more of our anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.