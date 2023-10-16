Finally, on Friday 13th October 2023, a brand new Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball DAIMA was revealed to the world and not only included the title logo but also a fantastic teaser trailer as well, and we even got a little hint at its release date.

Read on to learn everything we know about Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dragon Ball DAIMA. Toei Animation

At the official Dragon Ball panel at the 2023 New York Comic Con, it was officially revealed that Dragon Ball DAIMA was not only in the works, but also that we won't have to wait long for its release either.

Thankfully, Dragon Ball fans have a release window to be thinking about every day from now until autumn 2024 - until we hear more, there will no doubt be endless speculation on what specific day the release could fall on.

Who's in the Dragon Ball DAIMA cast?

The cast for Dragon Ball DAIMA is still somewhat unknown - in a rare move, the reveal of Dragon Ball DAIMA surprised even some of the cast members who were there, including Q&A moderator Monica Rial better known as Bulma's voice actress.

So, although even some of the cast aren't sure (or are keeping coy) over who will be in the show, here's who we could expect:

Goku - Masako Nozawa (Japanese) / Sean Schemmel (English)

Vegeta - Ryo Horikawa (Japanese) / Christopher Sabbat (English)

Trunks - Takeshi Kusao (Japanese) / Alexis Tipton (English)

Krillin - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese) / Sonny Strait (English)

Whis - Masakazu Morita (Japanese) / (Ian Sinclair)

Piccolo - Toshio Furukawa (Japanese) / Christopher Sabbat (English)

Frieza - Ryusei Nakao (Japanese) / Christopher Ayres (English)

What is the plot of Dragon Ball DAIMA?

While there aren't too many details about the plot for Dragon Ball DAIMA, franchise creator Akira Toriyama explained what fans can expect below from the unexpectedly pint-sized heroes: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world!

More like this

"It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Dragon Ball DAIMA trailer

Alongside all of these announcements came the surprise teaser trailer, which you can view below.

The teaser excitedly hypes up all the history of Dragon Ball and then finally hits us with a fantastic montage of beautiful animation, featuring Shenron himself and a youthful looking Goku.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sci-Fi hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.