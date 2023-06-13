Announced at The Summer Games fest on 8th June, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks to return to the franchise's origins with 2D platforming gameplay, and the art style seems to be a nod to the 2008 stand alone reboot.

Prince of Persia was always one of the most rebooted franchises of all time. Each reboot has no narrative continuity with the last, but consistently retains the themes we know and love, like a platforming Final Fantasy . So while it was a shame it lay dormant for 13 years after 2010's The Forgotten Sands, we couldn't be more hyped for this new entry.

We're pretty hyped, and the game's release date isn't in the distant future. We'll share everything we know about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown below, and we'll update this page whenever something new comes to light!

The game will drop on the 18th January, 2024. Not far away at all. In fact, there's still time to replay the Sands of Time trilogy... that's certainly what we'll be doing.

Can I pre-order Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

You can pre-order it from the Epic Games store right here!

And if you do, you'll get an exclusive in-game Warrior Within outfit. Definitely a good option for fans of the older titles.

Which consoles and platforms can I play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

You'll be able to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gameplay and story details

As the game was only announced last week, we don't know too much about the story yet. However, perhaps the biggest twist this time is that we're not playing as the titular Prince of Persia. Prince Ghassan has been captured, and we're taking control of new hero Sargon, who is on his way to the cursed city of Mount Qaf to rescue him.

As for the gameplay, we've got a bit more info there. The trailer revealed that it's a 2D side-scroller with Metroidvania elements. The fact that it's being developed by Ubisoft Montpellier - the team behind Rayman - gives us a lot of hope.

Is there a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer?

There are a couple of trailers already, so we'll share the latest one below. The initial release trailer received a mediocre response from fans, but this latest one seems to be converting the naysayers. Enjoy!

