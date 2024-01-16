There are a few who have played it already, though. The game was released through early access to all who bought the Deluxe Edition on the 15th January. And, of course, critics have had a go.

On that, let's take a look at how game's faring critically. In the following Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review round-up, we'll take a look at the various voices in the critical sphere to see how the new prince is faring...

What is the Metacritic score for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Sometimes it's nice to get an overall idea right away. The average score generated by Metacritic isn't always indicative of a game's quality - sometimes a score looks mid, but that average is made from polarising high and low scores, so it's always best to check out the individual scores, too.

However, the Metacritic score of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is 86. Which is not bad at all.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review round-up — what do critics say?

Giving the game a perfect score, Patrick Dane at Dexerto says: "Montpellier has found the perfect niche for Prince of Persia as a reimagined Metroidvania, making it completely distinct from Assassin’s Creed, and finding a new voice for the franchise to flourish."

Continuing the trend of high praise, Wesley LeBlanc at Game Informer awarded The Lost Crown 9.5/10. He says the game "makes it hard to put the controller down, constantly urging players to follow its paths just a little further".

Not all reviews have been glowing, though, with Robin Bea at Inverse scoring The Lost Crown 6/10 and calling it "a fun but flawed Metroidvania". With this currently being the lowest score, Montpellier should be relieved. We've seen far worse.

More praise came from TechRadar Gaming. Jake Tucker says that the game's "dizzying sense of speed is the unique thing that The Lost Crown brings to the metroidvania genre". He scored it 4/5.

The Gamer, too, awarded the Prince's latest adventure a high score. In a 4/5 review, George Foster concluded: "Some fans may have already turned their nose up at The Lost Crown because of everything that it does differently from the Sands trilogy, but this is not only one of its best entries in the series, but one that understands what makes Prince of Persia so great in the first place."

With even the lowest score being relatively decent, it looks like The Lost Crown really will bring this beloved franchise into the current generation with gusto. We'll keep our fingers crossed for another trilogy!

