As seen in our review round-up, the new Prince of Persia is well worth it, and part of that is how snappy traversal with fast travel is, removing any potential slog.

How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown explained

To fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you need to go towards the Sacred Archive biome during chapter two The Abducted Prince, and as you pass through the Lower City on your way there, take the last left as you ascend towards the waypoint and you will find the Scholar’s Area, where you need to destroy a purple orb and restore the Homa statue that lays behind it.

This will unlock fast travel, and when you select it, a list of locations you can fast travel to will appear. The first is near the start of the game in The Haven, and this room is only accessible via fast travel.

As you get near to fast travel points, your screen will start to turn slightly purple - so make sure not to miss them!

All fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Below are all the fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown separated by biome, so you can tick them off your list and make sure you haven’t missed any.

Lower City fast travel locations

Scholars’ Area

The Haven

Hycarnian Forest fast travel locations

Forest Ruin

Soma Tree

Brambles

Upper City fast travel locations

Day Temple

The Depths fast travel locations

Scrapper’s Hideout

Catacombs

Sacred Archives fast travel locations

Sacred Archives

Temple of Knowledge

Pit of Eternal Sands fast travel locations

Sentinel’s Roaf

Sealed Lair

Sunken Harbour fast travel locations

Landmines

Pirate Village

Raging Sea fast travel locations

The Holds

The Galleon

