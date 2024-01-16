If you're a fan of the older titles, you might be wondering how this one compares. They've all had a manageable amount of missions, making them accessible to the casual gamer.

Is The Lost Crown the same, or has Ubisoft Montpellier ramped up the game into an epic of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's scale?

Let's take a look at the complete Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown missions list.

How many missions are in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

If we solely look at the main quest, there are only nine missions in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. That sounds pretty doable, right?

There are a few side quests, too, that will bulk up the list a bit, so don't worry if you think nine is too small a number for the price tag.

Also, bear in mind that there are plenty of collectibles for replay value.

Full list of main quests in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Wondering what the complete mission list of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks like? We'll list all nine below - but beware, there'll be spoilers ahead!

Lost in Mount Qaf

The Abducted Prince

The Tiger and the Rat

The Path to the Sand Prison

The Darkest of Souls

The Celestial Guardians

Return to the Past

Father and Son

The Crossroads of Time

