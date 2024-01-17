Much like the 2008 reboot, The Lost Crown has focused on the visuals and created a vibrant world.

And bringing this world to life is a talented bunch of actors. Let's take a look at them, and where you might have heard their timbres before...

Are there any returning characters in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Firstly, are there any returning characters from previous games? And are they voiced by the same people?

Well, given the nature of a Prince of Persia reboot - now an established tradition - this isn't the case.

There are themes that link the various iterations of PoP (much like Final Fantasy), but the characters themselves are always different with every reboot.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown characters — full cast list

We'll start by sharing the cast list, before getting into their CVs. The voice actors in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are:

Tommy Sim'aan as Sargon

as Sargon Stewart Scudamore as Vahram

as Vahram Adam Diggle as Parrot/Kaya

as Parrot/Kaya Adam El Hagar as Ghassan/Chamrosh

as Ghassan/Chamrosh Ahd Kamel as Architect/Servant Female

as Architect/Servant Female Ajjaz Awad as Neith

as Neith Atilla Akinci as Artaban/Fisherman/Kushan Soldier

as Artaban/Fisherman/Kushan Soldier Bijan Daneshmand as King Darius/General Heraios/Persian Soldier

as King Darius/General Heraios/Persian Soldier Hemi Yeroham as Ardashir/Captain Pirate/Karim/Servant Male

as Ardashir/Captain Pirate/Karim/Servant Male Hussein Kutsi as Alkara/Servant Male

as Alkara/Servant Male Josh Zare as Nojan

as Nojan Joshua Dawson-Shaw as Vahram Child

as Vahram Child Lola Elsokari as Little Girl

as Little Girl Nadia Albina as Anahita/Servant Female

as Anahita/Servant Female Orion Ben as Radjen/The Forest Queen/Karsift

as Radjen/The Forest Queen/Karsift Pezh Maan as Hermit/Kaname/Darius From The Past

as Hermit/Kaname/Darius From The Past Philip Arditti as The Scrapper/Mad Alchemist/Kamil/Soldier

as The Scrapper/Mad Alchemist/Kamil/Soldier Shazia Nicholls as Kaheva/Narrator/Azhdaha/Kazra/Servant Female

as Kaheva/Narrator/Azhdaha/Kazra/Servant Female Sirine Saba as Thomyris

as Thomyris Tim Treloar as Moon Gatherer/Undead Pirate/Kamya

as Moon Gatherer/Undead Pirate/Kamya Youssef Kerkour as Orod/Deserter/Erlik

as Orod/Deserter/Erlik Shai Matheson as Menolias

as Menolias Souad Faress as Mapteller

Where do you know the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown cast from?

But where have we heard them before? Well, let's start with the star. Tommy Sim'aan is no stranger to video games, having voiced multiple characters in last year's Baldur's Gate 3. He's also appeared in TV shows like Vigil and The Midwich Cuckoos.

Stewart Scudamore also appeared in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as many other games over his extensive career - including Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV and Assassin's Creed. He's featured in TV shows, too, like Toast of London, and had a small role in Die Another Day.

Adam Diggle is a regular video game performer, with appearances in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Meanwhile, Adam El Hagar is more known for his screen roles, having appeared in huge films like Morbius and shows like Peaky Blinders and Tyrant.

Ahd Kamel is an award-winning actress and filmmaker, known for her roles in Wadjda and All the Old Knives. She also starred in the TV shows Collateral and Ramy.

Youssef Kerkour is another star of both film and games, with roles in House of Gucci and Assassin's Creed. Shai Matheson is another voice you might have heard in the past year, with roles in Alan Wake 2, Lies of P and the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty.

Atilla Akinci also starred in Phantom Liberty, and is yet another Baldur's Gate 3 alum. And Sirine Saba's career in gaming goes back to Driv3r in 2004, and more recently Diablo IV last year. She's also appeared in TV shows like Doctor Who.

