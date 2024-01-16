It wasn't a powerful console in the first place, with Nintendo doing its usual of putting innovation before graphics. So many a big release hasn't fared well on the handheld device.

Mortal Kombat 1 became a bit of a meme on the internet with its hugely scaled down character models.

However, the Hogwarts Legacy port surprised us by not performing too badly.

So, what about the Switch version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Is it a success? Let's take a look...

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown worth playing on Switch?

With a price tag of £44.99, you don't want to waste your money on a port that doesn't show Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in its best light.

Especially with all the glowing reviews, you'll want a version that gives you the full experience. Or at least as close to it as possible.

So, is the Switch version playable? Well, in PJ O'Reilly's review for Nintendo Life, he addresses these concerns directly, saying: "Perhaps most importantly for the Switch version of the game, we've had very few issues with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in terms of its performance.

"It looks fantastically bright and colourful in both docked and handheld (1080p and 720p respectively) and plays at 60fps across the board, so big wins all around there."

He also compared it to the Series X version, and said that "the graphical differences are slight to say the least".

Sounds to us like it holds up pretty well!

You should also check out the following video from YouTube channel GameXplain below.

As you can see, the differences are there, but they're pretty negligible.

You can buy the (surprisingly decent) Switch version of The Lost Crown on the official site now!

