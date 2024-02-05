The WWE 2K series is thriving once more, and 2K24 is promising more of the wrestling action and attention to detail we all know and love.

With Cody Rhodes as the cover star – you’ll find Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on your Deluxe Edition – WWE 2K24 is bringing back the WrestleMania Showcase mode to deliver 40 years of WrestleMania history.

On top of all that, expect new and returning modes to complete the game’s offerings.

Keep reading to find out when the WWE 2K24 release date is and to discover more, like where to pre-order the game, which consoles it’s on, and to find out more about its game modes.

The WWE 2K24 release date is 8th March 2024, the developer has confirmed. This means we’ll all be playing the latest wrestling game by Visual Concepts and 2K very soon indeed.

If you’re up for spending more of your hard-earned cash, meanwhile, you can play WWE 2K24 three days early on 5th March 2024 if you pick up its Deluxe Edition or Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

Can I pre-order WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 pre-orders are now open, and you can pick up physical copies of the new wrestling game from stores such as GAME.

There are multiple versions of WWE 2K24 available: the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and digital-only Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition. Both the Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition launch three days early, on 5th March.

If you’re looking to pick up a physical copy of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition, you can only do so at GAME, where it is a UK retail exclusive.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will set you back £79.99, but it comes with the following:

Nightmare Family Pack Dusty Rhodes ('76) + MyFACTION Card Stardust Undashing Cody Rhodes "Superstar" Billy Graham Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised) Playable Character and MyFACTION Card Pharaoh Manager MyFACTION Card

Season Pass (5 DLC Packs)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Gold Card

Bianca Belair MyFACTION Gold Card

Rhea Ripley Alt Attire

Bianca Belair Alt Attire

Pre-order the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition on PS5 here.

Pre-order on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One here.

The WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, meanwhile, is digital-only and includes everything in the Deluxe Edition of the game plus the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack, which includes the following:

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

"Macho King" Randy Savage - WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio - WrestleMania 22

Triple H - WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley - WrestleMania 36

Gold MyFACTION for ALL cards of the above

You can pre-order the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24 from the following places:

Which consoles and platforms can play WWE 2K24?

WWE 2K24 is available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam).

Sorry, Switch owners, but you’ll be missing out on the new WWE 2K game once again.

It’s not too surprising that WWE 2K24 isn’t on the Nintendo Switch, though, as the last mainline numbered entry that was was 2K18 back in 2017. 2K Battlegrounds was on the Switch, too, but nothing since.

Fingers crossed we get more new wrestling games on the heavily-rumoured Nintendo Switch successor in the future.

WWE 2K24 gameplay and story details

WWE 2K24.

While it contains all of the game modes you know and love from the long-running series, the major new attraction in WWE 2K24 is the Showcase of the Immortals mode.

Showcase of the Immortals is, as the official site puts it, "Packed with the greatest matches from WrestleMania’s illustrious 40-year history."

In the mode, you will be able to "recreate iconic moments and help some of WWE’s Legends claim their place in the record books as undisputed champions".

Joining Showcase of the Immortals are a variety of new match types. "From Guest Referee to Casket, Gauntlet and Ambulance matches, there are a bevy of new match types to experience in WWE 2K24, including support for multiple Superstars in Backstage Brawl."

You’ll also get to play through MyRISE Unleashed and MyRISE Undisputed career modes. Of course, the MyFaction mode is included, along with the Universe mode and MyGM.

On top of everything, the WWE 2K24 roster is promising to be a good one, with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair all included, to name just a few.

Is there a WWE 2K24 trailer?

Yes, there is a WWE 2K24 trailer! Check out the Story’s Not Finished announcement trailer below to see the game in action:

