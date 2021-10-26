A Quiet Place game: release date window, gameplay and story details

Based on the brace of hit movies, a video game version of A Quiet Place is on the way! And better yet, the A Quiet Place game release date isn’t actually that far off.

Advertisement

The A Quiet Place game comes to us from three companies – Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME – with the full blessing of Paramount, controllers of the movie rights. There’s no word yet on whether Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will be involved.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

But what exactly do we know about the A Quiet Place game? Let’s take a look at the key details, starting with that release date window.

A Quiet Place game release date

The A Quiet Place game release date will take place in 2022, the publishers from Saber Interactive have confirmed.

An exact date or month has not been confirmed yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when that changes.

Which consoles and platforms can play A Quiet Place game?

The platforms and consoles have not been confirmed yet for the A Quiet Place game, but we’d be very surprised if it wasn’t available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those are the most powerful machines on the market at the moment, after all.

Only time will tell if players on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna will also get to play the A Quiet Place game – if that gets confirmed later, we’ll update this article.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Can I pre-order A Quiet Place game?

Pre-orders have not yet begun for the A Quiet Place game. When those pre-order pages do go live at retailers around the world, we’ll definitely add them here. The price for the game has not been confirmed yet, either.

A Quiet Place game story

The A Quiet Place game story will not be a direct adaptation of the events from the films.

The official announcement from Saber Interactive says that the A Quiet Place game “will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous.”

The announcement also describes this as the “first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe”, which makes it sound like it might be set in the same continuity as the films despite telling an original story.

A Quiet Place game gameplay

There’s no A Quiet Place game gameplay footage yet, so all we have to go on is a teasing sentence. Saber Interactive has described the A Quiet Place game as a “single-player, story-driven horror adventure video game based on Paramount Pictures’ acclaimed film franchise.”

Based on that description, we’d expect a tense solo adventure that does not have any online co-op multiplayer options.

A Quiet Place game trailer

There’s no trailer yet for the A Quiet Place game, so we’ll just have to use our imaginations for now. A horror game where the monsters will attack you if they hear you? It certainly sounds scary to us! Watch this space for more details as they emerge.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.