We’ll also take a look at the UK launch time, whether you can pre-load the game, what platforms it's coming to, if it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass and if the Steam Deck can run Persona 3 Reload for good measure.

There are plenty of different editions of the game to choose from, too, and we’ve got them all in detail to help you make up your mind on which version of the game you would like.

But the Dark Hour approaches and there’s so much to go over, so read on!

The release date for Persona 3 Reload is 2nd February 2024.

This puts it on the same day as the full release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after it leaves early access, as well as the fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

It will also be contending with Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which launches the day before from fellow Japanese studio Cygames.

But with such a dedicated following and fan base, Persona 3 Reload is likely to be well-received at launch.

When is the Persona 3 Reload UK launch time?

The UK launch time of Persona 3 Reload is 5am on Friday 2nd February.

This means that if you can manage to pre-load Persona 3 Reload, the game should be ready for you as soon as you wake up.

Hopefully, you have a half-day on a Friday so that you’re not pried away from your precious Persona 3 Reload for too long.

RadioTimes.com is not at liberty to issue sick notes to places of education or employment, so we unfortunately can’t help you out with this one.

If you own a Steam Deck, then you may just be able to bring it on the go with you.

Can I pre-order Persona 3 Reload?

Yes, Persona 3 Reload is available to pre-order for physical or digital editions, depending on the platform.

There are also multiple editions to choose from, including the Standard, Digital Deluxe, Digital Premium and Aegis Collector’s Editions, which you can check out just below.

Standard Edition

Base Game

Persona 4 Golden Background Music Set (pre-order bonus)

Persona 3 Reload pin (exclusive to GAME)

Digital Deluxe

Base Game

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Persona 4 Golden Background Music Set (pre-order bonus)

Digital Premium

Base Game

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Persona 4 Golden Background Music Set (pre-order bonus)

Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack: Includes all purchasable additional content for the game

Aegis Edition

Base game

Persona 4 Golden Background Music Set (pre-order bonus)

Artbook

Soundtrack

Aegis Figure

Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack: Includes all purchasable additional content for the game

Where to pre-order Persona 3 Reload for PS4 & PS5

Where to pre-order Persona 3 Reload for Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S

Where to pre-order Persona 3 Reload for PC

Can I pre-load Persona 3 Reload?

Yes, Persona 3 Reload is available for pre-load from 31st January 2024.

The file sizes aren’t too huge, so it shouldn’t take too long for you to download Persona 3 Reload - but if you’ve pre-ordered you might as well, in case your internet cuts out on the day of release!

The file sizes for each platform are as follows:

PC (Steam) – 22.54GB

PS4 – 24.46GB

PS5 – 25.532GB

Xbox One – 20.69GB

Xbox Series X/S – 20.69GB

The question remains, however, if you pre-load the game, does it become Persona 3 Preload?

Which consoles and platforms can play Persona 3 Reload?

Persona 3 Reload is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Unfortunately, Persona 3 Reload is, as of now, not coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Tactica all have made it to Nintendo’s handheld device, so this at least bodes well for an eventual release.

As spotted by Destructoid, however, director Takuya Yamaguchi and producer Ryota Niitsuma spoke to Atomix, and translated what they had to say about Persona 3 Reload coming to the Switch from Spanish to English via Google Translate.

"Since we began conceptualising everything that would come in Persona 3 Reload, we decided that there would be no version for the Nintendo Switch.

"Of course, the idea is there, but it’s a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think about it, and we’ll see what happens."

The waters, then, are a little murky in terms of ascertaining if and when it will come. Perhaps the team are being coy, as they very well could be working on a Switch 2 version.

As reported by Eurogamer, "hundreds" of developers reported in a Games Developer Conference (GDC) are actively working on Switch 2 titles.

Those wanting Persona 3 Reload on the go may wish to look to another handheld platform, such as the Steam Deck, for now, then…

Is Persona 3 Reload coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Persona 3 Reload is available on Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re already subscribed to the service, this is by far the cheapest way to play the game.

Persona 5 Tactica is also available on Game Pass, and hopefully the rest of the entries in the series will show up, too, for those who can’t get enough of the Shin Megami Tensei world.

The Digital Premium and Digital Deluxe versions are not included, however, and you will need to pay to have access to their additional content.

If you prefer physical editions of games, then Game Pass is a great way to try before you buy, too, so it’s well worth checking out.

Can you play Persona 3 Reload on Steam Deck?

Yes, Persona 3 Reload is Steam Deck Verified.

On the Persona 3 Reload Steam page, you can see the Steam Deck Verified badge. When you click on this, Steam tells us that:

All functionality is accessible when using the default controller configuration

This game shows Steam Deck controller icons

In-game interface text is legible on Steam Deck

This game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck

A bit more nuance is required, however, and Mikhail Madnani for Touch Arcade said: "I noticed the game held 60FPS very well at native resolution and the default preset in the opening hour outside the protagonist’s room."

After this promising start, performance woes began to appear as the game opened up, with Madnani adding: "It started to drop a bit more in parts of Tartarus like near the teleporter where there are a lot of effects."

A 30FPS cap may be required for a smooth and consistent experience, then, or a 40FPS one if you don’t mind minor drops in performance now and then.

Persona 3 Reload gameplay and story details

For those needing a refresher or who never played the original, we can take a gander at how developers Atlus set the scene:

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour 'hidden' between one day and the next.

"Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever."

The Dark Hour is a strange anomalous event that sees Gekkoukan High School turn into the Tartarus Tower at 12:01am, for those who wield the power to enter the Dark Hour.

Those caught inside will be trapped there until they are rescued, and those unaware of the Dark Hour appear as coffins where they were at 12:01am.

You, as the transfer student, wield the ability to enter Tartarus Tower with your eponymous Persona, and you join up with the secretive Special Extracurricular Execution Squad to try and put a stop to it, all while navigating your school and social life.

Gameplay-wise, Persona 3 Reload plays as a turn-based dungeon crawler at night and life and dating sim by day, accompanied by an excellent soundtrack.

The trailer linked above gives you a good idea of what to expect!

Is there a Persona 3 Reload trailer?

As well as the look at the gameplay listed above, the Persona 3 Reload launch trailer recently dropped, which you can see just below.

As you can see, there is a great blend of anime sequences, dialogue, cutscenes and gameplay. It really does feel like an anime or manga that has sprung to life.

If you’re playing it on Steam Deck from the comfort of your bed, you may very well see the sunrise after the captivating story sends the hours flying by.

Unless you are able to traverse the Dark Hour yourself, though, we would recommend you do actually catch some sleep.

