Skull and Bones, which Ubisoft describes as an "open-world pirate multiplayer game with survival elements", will arrive later this year.

Better yet, Skull and Bones will have crossplay and cross-progression across all of its platforms, so you can sail the seven seas with whichever friends you like across a wide range of devices.

When is the Skull and Bones release date?

The Skull and Bones release date is Tuesday 8th November 2022, and you can order your copy now from retailers such as GAME.

On that date, as Ubisoft puts it, players will be able to jump into the game "to chart their own destiny and rise from an outcast to becoming a pirate kingpin".

November is shaping up to be a promising month for gamers, with the God of War Ragnarok release date recently being confirmed for that month as well.

Can I pre-order Skull and Bones?

Yes, pre-orders are available now for Skull and Bones, so you can secure your copy nice and early from retailers such as GAME.

The Skull and Bones price appears to be £64.99 GBP for the Standard Edition here in the UK, while the Premium Edition is £89.99 and comes with a fair amount of cosmetic items.

There is also a GAME-exclusive Special Edition for £67.99 – that one comes with an additional mission, Bloody Bones’ Legacy.

In terms of a Skull and Bones pre-order bonus, Ubisoft states that players who pre-order the game will get the Highness of the High Sea Pack, which includes the Notoriety Garb Captain Outfit and the Coronation Firework.

Which consoles and platforms can play Skull and Bones?

Skull and Bones will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC, with the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store hosting the computer-friendly version. There's no sign of a Steam release for Skull and Bones as of yet.

Is Skull and Bones on PS4 and Xbox One?

Skull and Bones will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One, with Ubisoft making the decision to embrace the next-gen consoles instead. Likewise, there are no announced plans for a Nintendo Switch version of Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones gameplay and story details

The Skull and Bones gameplay trailer, embedded above this paragraph, provides our best look yet at the pirate game in action. You can see the graphics, a few of the environments and menus, and some of the ship-based combat in that video.

Describing the experience of Skull and Bones in a recent announcement, Ubisoft said: "Players will get to experience the authentic pirate life. From accepting contracts, gathering resources, to navigating important trade routes and attacking wealthy merchant ships, each decision will influence their journey, with varying levels of risk and reward."

The description continues: "As they grow their Infamy, players will be able to fully craft and customise their naval fleet and unlock a variety of new items throughout the game.

And in terms of the Skull and Bones story, we do at least have an idea of when the game is meant to be set.

Ubisoft has said, "The game is inspired by one of the deadliest periods in history – the end of the 17th century. Considered to be the second Golden Age of Piracy, it sets the stage for a chaotic and ruthless era of pirates, warring factions, powerful organisations, and empires all vying for power in the untamed paradise of the Indian Ocean."

Is there a Skull and Bones trailer?

There is another Skull and Bones trailer for you to check out, as well. Although it doesn't contain actual gameplay footage, the CGI trailer below is well worth a look as we wait for the Skull and Bones release date on 8th November.

