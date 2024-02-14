Set during the end of the 17th century, Skull and Bones is an open-world action-adventure where players will rise from an outcast to a king among pirates.

Drawing inspiration from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, expect plenty of naval warfare across east Africa and southeast Asia in a swashbuckling tale.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

More like this

While Skull and Bones will arrive on next-gen Xbox consoles, many people have been wondering whether this means that the game will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Microsoft does like to make lots of deals, so it's a fair question - and one that can easily catch you off guard if you aren't aware of the latest happenings in the games industry.

To make things easier, we've broken down everything you need to know about what subscriptions Skull and Bones will be available on. We even dive into what Ubisoft Plus is. Read on for more.

Is Skull and Bones on Xbox Game Pass?

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

No, Skull and Bones will not be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch.

It's possible Skull and Bones might come to the Xbox subscription at a later date - however, we wouldn't expect that to happen until 2025 at the earliest.

Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

Yes, Skull and Bones will launch for Ubisoft Plus.

It will also be available to play ahead of its global release, with the premium subscription granting access from 13th February 2024.

The Ubisoft subscription service is available at £14.99/$17.99 a month on Xbox consoles, PC and Amazon Luna.

Alongside Skull and Bones, players will gain access to over 100 games from an ever-changing catalogue, including any expansions and season passes, monthly rewards, discounts on currency packs, select Xbox games and select games to stream via Luna.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Ubisoft Plus included in Xbox Game Pass?

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

No, Ubisoft Plus is not on Xbox Game Pass. It is a separate gaming service and therefore requires a subscription of its own.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription starts from £6.99/$9.99 a month, providing access to all Xbox Game Studios titles on their day one release.

While Microsoft's gaming service features the EA Play gaming subscription, it does not include Ubisoft Plus. That potentially might change in the future - but as of right now, Ubisoft Plus is not on Xbox Game Pass.

Skull and Bones will launch on 16th February 2024 across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna.

February 2024 games

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.