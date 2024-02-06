Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

Its existence was born out of the naval battles, which featured prominently in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and were a real highlight of the game.

Whether that success can be translated over a decade later into a multiplayer game remains to be seen, but perhaps the open beta will prove all the naysayers wrong. Read on to see how to get involved!

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

The start date for the Skull and Bones beta is Thursday 8th February, with the UK launch time at 2AM GMT.

You will have a few days to try it out, as the Skull and Bones open beta concludes on Sunday 11th February at 11PM GMT.

It’s a bit of an awkward time if you want to be there as soon as the open beta goes live, as unless you’re lucky enough to have Thursday off or are happy to drink your body weight in coffee, you should ideally be fast asleep.

Those working the graveyard shift, however, will be able to take to the high seas and have plenty of loot and booty before the rest of us wake up.

How to join Skull and Bones open beta explained

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

To join the Skull and Bones open beta, you need to either go on the Ubisoft Connect App or Epic Games Store and add Skull and Bones to your library from the “Free Games” tab and you’ll be able to launch the game when the beta goes live.

You won’t have to wait around to download the Skull and Bones open beta when it launches, either, as you will be able to preload it from Tuesday 6th February from 9AM GMT.

Seeing as it’s free and open to all, you may as well give it a download now and have a bash at it come the open beta.

What’s included in the Skull and Bones beta?

Players will be able to play for as long as they like during the beta and will be able to rank up to Inafmy Brigand (Tier 6 Rank 1) but will still be free to explore the map.

All regions will be available to explore and those playing the early access will be able to unlock five rewards.

Sir Reginald Grim Sail Emblem – Reach Infamy Tier 2

Tarred Sail Pattern – Reach Infamy Tier 4

Sign Language Emote – Reach Infamy Tier 6

"Cookie" The Lemur – Use a Medium Ship

"Basilisk 1" Culverin – Participate in a World Event*

Skull and Bones. Ubisoft

These rewards and any progression (except for any Infamy Points earned after Infamy Brugand) will be carried over to the full game if you decide to purchase Skull and Bones.

There are a number of world events, too:

To Profitable Ports (DMC Merchant Convoy)

The Opwelling (DMC Elite Warship)

The Colonial Shipment (Compagnie Royale Merchant Convoy)

Hunter and Hunted (Faction Boss Bounty)

Blood Drunk (Faction Boss Bounty)

Fangs of the Fara (Faction Boss Bounty)

All said, there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into so it’s definitely worth checking out!

