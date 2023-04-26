Originally teased in 2022 with a 2023 release date in mind, the co-op game is being developed by the newly-formed UK studio 10:10 Games, which was founded by former members of TT Games (best known for the LEGO games).

10:10 Games, Universal, and Funko have teamed up to bring the world Funko Fusion, a brand-new Funko Pop game that brings the Funko’d worlds of Back to the Future, Jurassic World and more together at last.

Just like LEGO, Funko releases figures of characters from popular films, TV and video games. With close to 10,000 Funko Pops available to collect, though, it's safe to say the development team had a lot of material to work with.

While the prospect of thousands of playable characters is a tantalising one, Funko Fusion looks to be limited primarily to Universal franchisees with a tease of "other properties".

It’s not a limiting limit. The likes of The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, Battlestar Galactica, and even Shaun of the Dead can be spotted in its frenzied teaser trailer to name but a few notable IPs. You can check it out below:

The teaser trailer promises but a taste of what to expect and shows the game’s attention to detail when it comes to each individual character. According to a press release, Funko Fusion is promising “a fresh take on the mash-up genre” and it “will connect fans with some of their favourite brands and key story moments in remarkable ways”.

Funko Fusion is set to launch with “dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop form” from Universal stories and “other properties”. Each playable character is promising “their own unique personalities and abilities”. We can’t wait to smack up other Funkos as Shaun with his trusty cricket bat.

Up to four players can team up in online co-op multiplayer to explore vast environments, solve puzzles, and battle enemies. It looks as though you can play alone in single-player, too, so don’t worry about that.

Co-founder of 10:10 Games, Arthur Parsons, added that “it’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team... at 10:10 Games has been up to”.

He explained that the development team’s vision is to bring all these IPs “together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens”.

It’s clear to see that Funko Fusion comes from some of the folk behind the LEGO games. The accurate and humorous portrayals of well-known characters and settings, the puzzles to solve, and the action-oriented gameplay are all reminiscent. Fingers crossed we learn more about the game soon, as it looks to be shaping up to be something of a surprise package.

Funko Fusion is currently scheduled for a release window of early 2024 on PC and console. Stay tuned here on RadioTimes.com to keep up with the game and find out about its finalised release date and list of platforms when confirmed.

