Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Upcoming video game release dates across platforms.

Ubisoft Assassins Creed

Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!

If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.

Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020.

October 2020 video game release dates

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October
  • Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)
  • Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 5th October
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th October (pre-order)
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8th October
  • Ben 10: Power Trip (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 9th October
  • Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October
  • FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October
  • Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – 15th October
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October
  • Drone Swarm (PC) – 20th October
  • Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS4) – 27th October
  • Watch Dogs Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October  (pre-order)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – 29th October
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October
  • Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October

November 2020 video game release dates

  • Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – 6th November
    PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November
  • Xbox Series X – November 10th
  • Xbox Series S – November 10th
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Xbox One X, Stadia) – 10th November. November 19th release for the PS5. (pre-order)
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC) – 10th November
  • XIII (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th November (pre-order)
  • Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 12th November
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th November (pre-order)
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th November (pre-order)
  • Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order) Next-gen release date TBC
  • PS5 – 19th Novemberf
  • Astro’s Playroom (PS5) 19th November
  • Demon’s Souls (PS5) 19th November
  • Destruction All-Stars (PS5) 19th November
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) 19th November
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) 19th November
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) 19th November
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November

December 2020 video game releases

  • Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December
  • Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC
  • Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC

TBC 2020 video game release dates

  • Sports Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Bake ‘n Switch (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Baldo (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Balsa Model Flight Simulator (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Last Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Suzerain (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Those Who Remain (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Wingspan (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020
  • Iron Conflict (PC) – Q3 2020
  • The Last Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020
  • Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020
  • Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra expansion (Switch) – Autumn 2020
  • Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020
  • Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020
  • Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020
  • Five Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q4 2020
  • Hoa (PC) – Q4 2020
  • Onsen Master (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020
  • Sayri: The Beginning (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020
  • Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – Q4 2020
  • Undungeon (PC) – Q4 2020
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (PC) – Q4 2020
  • Call of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020
  • Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020
  • Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020
  • Encodya (PC) – Late 2020
  • Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020
  • Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
  • Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Holiday 2020
  • Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020
  • Dirt 5 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Godfall (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020
  • Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020
  • Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (Stadia) – Holiday 2020
  • Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020
  • Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Holiday 2020
  • Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • The Medium (PC, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Holiday 2020
  • Scorn (XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Holiday 2020
  • The Forgotten City (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020
  • Where the Heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020
  • A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020
  • After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Agents: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • The Alto Collection (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Artful Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Beyond a Steel Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Black Book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Bright Memory: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Buildings Have Feelings Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Button City (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Chicken Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Construction Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020
  • Dead Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Doom Eternal (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Eternal Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • First Class Trouble (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Garden Story (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Gears Tactics (XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Ghost of a Tale (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Green Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Hot Brass (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Hunting Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • I Am Dead (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020
  • King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Lost At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • My Child Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Other Side (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Paradise Lost (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020
  • Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020
  • PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • RAN: Lost Islands (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020
  • R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Red Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Rigid Force Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Roller Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Say No! More (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020
  • ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Secret Government (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Someday You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Space Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Summer in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Supermarket Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Through The Darkest Of Times (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Total War: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020
  • Underworld Dreams (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • The Unexpected Quest (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Wait! Life Is Beautiful! (PC) – TBC 2020
  • The Walking Dead: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020
  • Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020
  • Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Way to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020
  • West of Dead (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020
  • West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • When The Past Was Around (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020
  • Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020
  • Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020
  • Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Already out this year

  • King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – 7th August
  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch)  (US) – 11th August
  • Brunch Club (PS4, XBO) – 11th August
  • Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (PC) – 11th August
  • Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August
  • Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August
  • A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August
  • The Alto Collection (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August
  • Darkestville Castle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
  • Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August
  • Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August
  • Kill It With Fire (PC) – 13th August
  • Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO, Switch) – 13th August
  • Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August
  • Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – 14th August
  • Eastern Exorcist (PC) – 14th August
  • UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August
  • Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August
  • Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August
  • Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August
  • Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August
  • Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August
  • Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August
  • Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August
  • Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August
  • Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, XBO) – 21st August
  • PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August
  • Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4) – 25th August
  • Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
  • No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PSVR) – 25th August
  • Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) – 27th August
  • Control: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch) – 27th August
  • Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August
  • Tell Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 27th August
  • Deadly Days (Switch) – 27th August
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August
  • Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 28th August
  • Project Cars 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
  • Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August
  • Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September
    Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September
  • Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September
  • Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September
  • MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September
  • Super Bomberman R Online (Stadia) – 1st September
  • Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (PC VR) – 3rd September
  • WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 3rd September
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (buy)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September
  • NBA 2K21 (PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September
  • Paradise Killer (PC) – 4th September
  • Ostranauts (PC) – 10th September
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 10th September
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Update  (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September
  • Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September
  • Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) – 18th September (pre-order)
  • Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)  (Retail) – 18th September
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September
  • Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September
  • Little Big Workshop (XBO) – 24th September
  • Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
  • Going Under (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 24th September
  • Ampersat (PC) – 25th September
  • DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September
  • Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September
  • Genshin Impact (PS4) – 28th September
  • Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September
For more gaming and technology news visit our Technology section.

