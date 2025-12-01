Despite being out for two years now, the PlayStation Portal has never really been a part of the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

The handheld was released in November 2023 to great demand – running in and out of stock for large parts of the sales window – and remained at its high £200 price point throughout most of 2024.

However, the device is now available for its lowest price ever: £167.99, saving you £32 or 16% at Amazon. Alternatively, PlayStation and a range of other third party retailers have reduced it to £179.99, which is still a modest £20 saving.

For gamers, the PlayStation Portal is a handy (in every sense of the word) accompaniment if you're often away from home, or you've got a lot of people in your household vying for access to the main TV. In these instances, you can simply withdraw into a corner and fire up your portable device, which logs into your PlayStation account and allows you to pick up where you left off.

Here's how you can save today.

Buy PlayStation Portal for £199.99 £167.99 (save £32 or 16%) at Amazon

Is the PlayStation Portal on sale this Cyber Monday?

Yes! The PlayStation Portal is having its first proper Cyber Monday sale, dropping from £199.99 to £167.99 at Amazon – or £179 at PlayStation. That's at least a £32 saving and makes the console much cheaper than other handheld competitors like the Nintendo Switch 2 and ASUS ROG Ally X.

You can also save £20 on the limited-edition 30th anniversary Portal which comes in the original PlayStation Grey colour scheme. This takes that from £209.99 to £189.99.

Where can I buy the PlayStation Portal this Cyber Monday?

The best price we've seen for the PlayStation Portal is £167.99 at Amazon. Or you can get it for £179.99 at Currys, GAME and PlayStation itself.

How long does the PlayStation Portal deal last?

The £32 Amazon offer will end tonight (Monday 1st December) so don't wait to snap it up.

However, PlayStation is running its £20 deal right up until 24th December (Christmas Eve), so you've got time to take advantage of the offer.

