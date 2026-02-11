The build-up to Pokémon’s 30th anniversary celebrations is underway with its Day Out and Night Out events announced.

Dropped in the midst of the hype during the What’s Your Favourite? campaign during Superbowl XL, these new mysterious events have an interesting specific distinction when they happen later this year.

Major details have been left out for now, but here is exactly what we know so far about the Pokémon Day Out and Night Out events.

What is Pokémon Day Out and Night Out?

Officially unveiled during the Super Bowl XL weekend, the Pokémon ‘Day Out’ and ‘Night Out’ events have been announced as distinct experiences for fans of all ages throughout the year — with the Day Out event designed with ‘family-friendly’ programming and activities in mind, and the Night Out version being made with older fans who grew up with the Pokémon franchise in mind.

Pokémon Day Out will be 'family-friendly', while Night Out will be for older fans. The Pokémon Company

What exactly these varied events will be hasn’t been revealed yet; even a start date for Pokémon Day Out and Night Out hasn’t been announced yet.

What could Day Out & Night Out involve? Our speculation

The only detail we do know about Pokémon Day Out’s and Night Out’s itineraries is that these will be ‘interactive and immersive’.

This could be any number of things, like, for example, the unveiling of new seasons of the Pokémon Horizons anime and special Pokémon TCG Play Labs (like at the Pokémon World Championships) for the Day Out event.

Then, for the Pokémon Night Out event, it’s been implied that this will be designed for older fans who will be either adults or at least in their late teens — opening up speculation that we could see the announcement of more mature Pokémon content such as a PG-13 anime, more fashionable merch drops designed for adults, meet-ups at venues serving alcohol, or even announcements or demos of games that go beyond the franchise’s usual PEGI 7/E10+ ratings.

The idea of more mature anime and games seems especially likely, since it’s become all the more established in recent years that Pokémon has plenty of older fans who have grown up with the franchise, as well as those in their current target market of kids aged three to 12.

If there was any time to test the market with Pokémon products targeted just at older fans, it would be during an event as anticipated as the 30th anniversary — where there’ll be more eyes on the IP than ever.

Be that as it may, the Pokémon Company’s announcement has still stated that more details about both Day Out and Night Out will ‘be announced in the future’.

At that point, we’ll be updating this explainer the second we know more.

