Anjali Bhimani, who plays Symmetra in Overwatch, has reacted to the news that 'Overwatch 2' is changing its name back to good old 'Overwatch'.

"Boom! I love it. Frankly, I love that," Bhimani enthused on the set of our latest Arcade Hang interview. (You can watch all the episodes of Arcade Hang over on our YouTube channel.)

Bhimani was interviewed alongside Felicia Day, as the duo had been in London for a week of The Guild: The Musical shows.

Day asked at this point: "Does that mean they're never doing a three?"

To which Bhimani responded: "Well, no, but it feels like... and forgive me, Blizzard, if I'm speaking out of turn, I am speaking purely from my own opinion...

"I feel like Overwatch 2 really felt like an extension of the original Overwatch, so I'm glad they dropped the two because it feels like it's all one world."

Bhimani added:"It feels like it's all one story that they are just beginning to branch out from.

"And so, I'm glad that they took that off there, so we can feel like it's the same game, just adding more and more story... that actually makes me happy."

If you've been wondering why the developers from Blizzard turned the name back to Overwatch, Polygon has the inside scoop on that.

"We've talked about this a lot over the last year," Blizzard president Johanna Faries said during a media briefing.

"Probably 20 to 30 people came and said, 'Hey, we want to go bold, not just with the content swings that we're going to take in season 21 — now season 1 — but also drop the 2.'"

Faries said that "it felt like it was in unison and in chorus that everyone said emphatically, 'Yes, we think this is the right time for Overwatch as a universe to turn a corner in a big way.'"

Indeed, it's not just the name that's changing, but the numbering of seasons that is reverting back to season 1. Nice and clean, the start of a new era. Overwatch season 1 is live now in the game.

