For the more cultured amongst us, there’s MUBI and BFI Player, which showcase brilliant Paul Mescal-fronted films like God’s Creatures and Aftersun, as well as documentaries such as the Academy Award nominated Finding Vivian Maier and Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

Essentially, whatever genre you’re in the mood for, there’s a movie or TV series waiting for you on Amazon Prime Video. For a limited time only, the video streaming service is offering eligible Prime members 30 days free on selected channels, which normally only have a week's free trial before costing you an extra fee. Here’s how you can get it from today (Monday 3rd July).

How to get an Amazon Prime Video free trial

Typically, an Amazon Prime Video free trial on additional channels lasts one week, but for a limited time only, the streaming service has extended it to 30-days — that’s one month to enjoy all of your favourite content.

Usually, when you sign-up to Prime, you'll get Amazon Prime Video for free, but there are certain channels such as Shudder, Lionsgate+, and Britbox that you have to pay an extra fee for after the initial seven-day free trial period has ended. However, this deal let's you watch those channels for free for 30 days.

This isn’t the only early Prime Day deal you can get your bargain-grabbing claws on — Amazon is also running offers for up to four months free Amazon Music Unlimited, three months free Kindle Unlimited, and three months free Audible, too, and you can check out our dedicated guides on them.

Take a look at all of the early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.

What is the Amazon Prime Video free trial deal?

For a limited time only, from Monday 3rd July until Monday 17th July 2023, Amazon Prime Video has extended its free trial from seven days to a whopping 30 days on selected channels. In this offer, eligible Prime members can enjoy movies and television on over 80 channels, from the likes of StudioCanal, BFI Player, and Sundance, with shows and films included from Suspiria to Paddington 2, and Bob The Builder to The Chase.

You have to be a Prime member to access this offer, and setting up an account is easy on the Amazon site. After the 30-day free trial has ended, you’ll be charged the full amount.

