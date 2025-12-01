The Xbox Series X is still just £30 off in the UK Cyber Monday sales in a big blow to Xbox fans. Anyone who was hoping for a last-minute price slash now knows this is the best offer you can get.

However, all is not lost as you can still find decent Black Friday offers on Xbox bundles, controllers and accessories.

It's certainly been a rough year for Xbox gamers with the Xbox Series X and Series S increasing in price, and the cost of Game Pass Ultimate going up by £8 a month, so at this point, any deal is worth considering.

Below, we've put together a long list of the best savings on the Xbox consoles and accessories.

Jump to:

Xbox Cyber Monday UK deals at a glance

Xbox Console deals

Xbox Controller deals

Xbox bundles

Best Xbox UK Black Friday deals we've seen so far in 2025

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

Currys

Get up to £30 off the Xbox Series X

What's the deal: As we've said, the cheapest price we have found on the Xbox Series X is £30 off at Argos and Amazon. This takes the Digital edition's price to £419 and the Disc's to £469.

Why we chose it: Look, it's not ideal, but a new Xbox is still a while away, so if you've been waiting to buy this is the best chance you'll get.

Get the Xbox Series X with the new EA Sports FC

What's the deal: The best bundle we've seen so far is the Xbox Series X with the new game EA Sports FC 26. This game has an RRP of £62.99 so would normally take the total of this package to £561, which means you're saving £32 if you buy the £529 bundle at Currys.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC is always one of the most anticipated games of the year, so any way to bundle it up is useful. You can also get the game in a bundle with an extra controller and with the Xbox Series S.

Get the Xbox Series X with the new Call of Duty

What's the deal: JD Williams has bundled the Xbox with the game Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Why we chose it: This game would normally cost £69.99 so you're not saving anything with this bundle, but you are making sure you get your Xbox playing experience started with a bang.

Xbox Series X 1TB and Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle | £559.99 at JD Williams

Xbox Series X with extra controller package

What's the deal: You can get the Series X in a package with an extra wireless controller for £548 at Very.

Why we chose it: If you want to go straight into group gaming with the Xbox Series X, this is the best way, especially as you get to choose from five colour options.

Bundle your Xbox with Xbox Game Pass

What's the deal: This JD Williams pairs the 1TB Series X console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Essential.

Why we chose it: The basic Game Pass is the simplest version with 50+ games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices and online multiplayer.

Xbox Series X 1TB and three Months Core Game Pass Bundle | £529.99 at JD Williams

Xbox Series S Back Friday deals

Save £30 on the Xbox Series S

What's the deal: The Xbox Series S has also had a £30 discount at Amazon and Argos. At both, you can find the 512GB version for £269 from £299, and the ITB for £329 from £349.

Why we chose it: At least with Xbox Series S is already cheaper than the X, so you might as well enjoy a little extra off.

Get the Xbox Series S Ultimate Gaming Bundle

What's the deal: The Xbox Series S Ultimate Gaming Bundle features a white wireless controller and 24 months of the Game Pass Ultimate, all for £599, reduced from £649.

Why we chose it: This is a great all-in-one bundle that makes sure your gaming experience can start instantly.

Xbox Series S white controller and 24 Months Game Pass Ultimate | £649 £579 (save £80 or 12%)

Currys

Save £14 on the Xbox Series S

What's the deal: Right now, the best price on the Xbox Series S is £14 off at EE, this takes the price to £285.

Why we chose it: This isn't a huge saving, but we can't guarantee the price will drop much lower this November. If you're not willing to wait, we'd suggest going for it.

Xbox Series S Digital | £299 £285 (save £14 or 5%) at EE

Buy the Xbox Series S with limited edition wireless controller

What's the deal: This deal pairs the Xbox Series S with a special edition blue Ice Breaker controller for £364.

Why we chose it: This bundle is ideal if you're looking to add a splash of uniqueness to your gaming setup.

Xbox Series S and Ice Breaker Special Edition Wireless Controller | £364 £339 (save £25 or 7%) at Currys

Xbox controller deals

Get coloured Wireless Controllers from £40

Very

What's the deal: For a pop of colour, you can also find an £18 discount on Xbox's in-colour controllers, including Shock Blue, Deep Pink and Pulse Red.

Why we chose it: Xbox has upped the RRP of these controllers to £59.99, so a saving of nearly £20 is definitely something to consider.

Save £25 on Special Edition Wireless Controllers

Currys

What's the deal: Currys and Amazon have some decent deals on limited edition Xbox controllers including the Ice Breaker Special Edition and Storm Breaker.

Why we chose it: For those who like to game in style, these special edition skins are an attractive addition to your setup.

Get £32 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Amazon

What's the deal: We've found savings on the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller in Core White and Black. You can get them for £88 and £127 respectively.

Why we chose it: The Elite Controllers are loved for their improved textured grip, extended battery life and adjustable thumbsticks. As we've said, the Core models come with just one set of thumbsticks and an adjustment tool, while the Black version comes with four additional thumbsticks you can attach.

