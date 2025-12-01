If you are looking for a boost to your character in Jujutsu Infinite and hunting for some new Innate Techniques, then redeeming the codes that are available are one of the best ways to get yourself some free spins.

While you can grab spins from quests, AFKing, or redeeming Robux, codes are a relatively hassle free way to stock up on spins quickly and there are always new codes being released. They are one-time use, however, so you can't use them multiple times.

For Jujutsu Infinite codes, however, here's the full list of active codes you can redeem right now in December 2025!

Jujutsu codes: Full list of codes for December 2025

Here is the full list of available codes for Jujutsu Infinite:

Active codes

HAPPY_THANKSGIVING - 100 Spins

NOVEMBER_YAY - 100 Spins

HALLOW_SHUTDOWN - 25 Spins

Expired codes

HALLOWED_20K

HAPPY_HALLOWEEN

HALLOWEEN_SOON

HAPPY_OCTOBER

HELLO_FRIENDS

PLANT_MANIP_20K

PLANT_MANIP_OUT

PLANT_SOON

SKILLS_SORRY

SOUL_20K

SOUL_SOON_REWORK

PROJECTION_OUT

PROJECTION_20K

PROJECTION_SOON

THUNDER_GOD

20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR

MECH_SOON

MECH_SHUTDOWN

MECH_MAX

ANCIENT_CONSTRUCT

ANCIENT_SOON

REND_SPIDERWEB

SIX_EYED_CALAMITY

CALAMITY_SOON

PATCH_SHUTDOWN

COOL_SHUTDOWN

CALAMITY_TEASER

QUEUE_FIX

SMALL_PATCHES

SOUL_SHUTDOWN

SOUL_BUFFS

HAPPY_VALENTINES

READY_FOR_UPD

FUGA_PUPPET_UPD

FUGA_SHUTDOWN

I_LOVE_JJI

LUNAR_FOLLOWS

LUNAR_SNAKE

LUNAR_NEW_YEAR

I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS

WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE

WINTER_UPD

SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN

1M_FAVORITES

LUCK_REAL

HAPPY_2025

TWITTER_75_YAY

50K_FOLLOWERS

MERRY_CHRISTMAS

RELEASE

RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY

MISSION_SHUTDOWN

JJ_SHUTDOWN

BACK_UP_AGAIN

TOP_SECRET

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite

Redeeming codes in Jujutsu Infinite is relatively easy, but you will need to have beaten the game's tutorial first:

Open the Customise menu Enter the code in the "Redeem Code Here" box on the right Click the arrow button Enjoy your free Spins!

