If you are looking for a boost to your character in Jujutsu Infinite and hunting for some new Innate Techniques, then redeeming the codes that are available are one of the best ways to get yourself some free spins.

Ad

While you can grab spins from quests, AFKing, or redeeming Robux, codes are a relatively hassle free way to stock up on spins quickly and there are always new codes being released. They are one-time use, however, so you can't use them multiple times.

If it's codes you're after, then you might want to check out some of our other pages including Grow a Garden, Fish It, 99 Nights in the Forest, The Forge or Fortnite Steal the Brainrot.

For Jujutsu Infinite codes, however, here's the full list of active codes you can redeem right now in December 2025!

Jujutsu codes: Full list of codes for December 2025

Here is the full list of available codes for Jujutsu Infinite:

Active codes

  • HAPPY_THANKSGIVING - 100 Spins
  • NOVEMBER_YAY - 100 Spins
  • HALLOW_SHUTDOWN - 25 Spins

Expired codes

  • HALLOWED_20K
  • HAPPY_HALLOWEEN
  • HALLOWEEN_SOON
  • HAPPY_OCTOBER
  • HELLO_FRIENDS
  • PLANT_MANIP_20K
  • PLANT_MANIP_OUT
  • PLANT_SOON
  • SKILLS_SORRY
  • SOUL_20K
  • SOUL_SOON_REWORK
  • PROJECTION_OUT
  • PROJECTION_20K
  • PROJECTION_SOON
  • THUNDER_GOD
  • 20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR
  • MECH_SOON
  • MECH_SHUTDOWN
  • MECH_MAX
  • ANCIENT_CONSTRUCT
  • ANCIENT_SOON
  • REND_SPIDERWEB
  • SIX_EYED_CALAMITY
  • CALAMITY_SOON
  • PATCH_SHUTDOWN
  • COOL_SHUTDOWN
  • CALAMITY_TEASER
  • QUEUE_FIX
  • SMALL_PATCHES
  • SOUL_SHUTDOWN
  • SOUL_BUFFS
  • HAPPY_VALENTINES
  • READY_FOR_UPD
  • FUGA_PUPPET_UPD
  • FUGA_SHUTDOWN
  • I_LOVE_JJI
  • LUNAR_FOLLOWS
  • LUNAR_SNAKE
  • LUNAR_NEW_YEAR
  • I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS
  • WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE
  • WINTER_UPD
  • SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN
  • 1M_FAVORITES
  • LUCK_REAL
  • HAPPY_2025
  • TWITTER_75_YAY
  • 50K_FOLLOWERS
  • MERRY_CHRISTMAS
  • RELEASE
  • RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY
  • MISSION_SHUTDOWN
  • JJ_SHUTDOWN
  • BACK_UP_AGAIN
  • TOP_SECRET

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite

Redeeming codes in Jujutsu Infinite is relatively easy, but you will need to have beaten the game's tutorial first:

  1. Open the Customise menu
  2. Enter the code in the "Redeem Code Here" box on the right
  3. Click the arrow button
  4. Enjoy your free Spins!
Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Echo ApseyContributor
Ad
Ad
Last chance to subscribe in time for our Christmas issue

Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad