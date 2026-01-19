Devora Wilde, who played Lae’zel in the beloved Baldur’s Gate 3, has been chatting to us about potentially revisiting her iconic Githyanki character.

Wilde is the latest guest in our Arcade Hang interview series, and you can watch our BG3 chat in the player above (or over on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel).

Of course, despite the fact that Dungeons & Dragons mainly takes place in a vaguely historical setting, it didn’t take long for talk to turn to the future.

And given that Wilde is constantly told that she looks like Lae’zel (much to the actor’s chagrin), surely that puts her in good stead for the live-action BG3 adaptation that fans keep asking for?

Wilde answered with a laugh, “When is that happening? Yeah, I'd love that. That would be amazing. Yeah, it would put me in good stead. I guess I'd have to have some prosthetics, but I'm fine with that.”

Devora Wilde holds court with her fellow BG3 stars, Aliona Baranova and Jennifer English, at the "Rolling the Dice: The Cast of Baldur’s Gate 3" panel during the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

She could have whatever treatment Walton Goggins gets to remove his nose in Fallout?

“Yeah, absolutely,” Wilde concurred. “I think they could do it.”

And then, she added, looking right down the lens of the camera: “Do it. Do it, please.

“Yeah, that would be amazing. That would be taking the dream to another level.”

Thinking of games rather than live-action adaptations, it’s worth noting that Dungeons & Dragons rights-holders Wizards of the Coast have said they are definitely going to do another Baldur's Gate. Someday, somehow.

You don't want to mess with Lae'zel (Devora Wilde) in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian

As Wilde told us: “It could be many years [away], though, couldn't it? Because if you think about how huge Baldur's Gate was.”

She did concede, though, that “It's exciting” as a prospect. And given how many endings Lae’zel survives in, she seems to be in a strong position to return for a sequel.

“Yeah. I think I'm fine,” Wilde said. “I'd be just happy to be involved.

“It'd be weird to play Lae'zel again in any capacity, though. I suppose there would be that extra expectation of, like, people now know and love the game and the characters.”

In fact, Wilde has one other suggestion up her sleeve: “I think it'd be fun to see what Lae'zel did before Baldur's Gate 3. The prequel.

“It's alluded to, but she's really the only quote-unquote ‘alien’ that's kind of thrown into this completely different planet, really, than the one she lives on. So I think that might be quite cool.”

Given the huge critical, commercial and awards season success of Baldur’s Gate 3, we reckon that Wilde isn’t the only one who’d think that idea is cool.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted if we hear anything about the future of Baldur’s Gate. Until then, check out the rest of this interview, where we also talk about how Wilde’s BG3 script was arguably the hardest one of the lot!

