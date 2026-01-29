Any actor would be thrilled to be involved in a project that sweeps up every award going. To have two such projects in quick succession? Few have managed it, but Devora Wilde can count herself among that hallowed number to achieve a double tap of the Midas touch.

Wilde won legions of fans for her spiky turn as Lae’zel in 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3, and she impressed players again as the enigmatic Clea in 2025’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Both games won pretty much every Game of the Year award going.

So, how did that amazing double bill come about? “Completely by chance, to be honest,” Wilde told Radio Times Gaming in our latest Arcade Hang interview.

You can watch the full video in the player above, or on our YouTube channel

Wilde continued: “I think people assume that, because of the way it's happened, like one after the other, we are… well, first of all, people assume that we are just offered roles left, right, and centre, which is not the case.

“As far as I know, or at least I'm gonna speak for me, I audition for everything. It's still very much the normal structure. You get an audition through your agent, you audition, and then you are told yes or no. And a lot of the time they are blind auditions.”

“So, Clair Obscur was a blind audition. They didn't know it was me. And it just so happened that it came exactly after Baldur’s Gate 3, and here we are.”

Wilde added: “I had no information going into it. Just the code name, a very rough outline of the story, and then my lines and obviously character description.

"Then once I got the role, they sent me a lot of information about the story, which obviously I needed, because I think my part is quite a big moment in the game and, and a big reveal, a different part of the story, let's say.”

Wilde is keen to protect prospective players from spoilers, so we don’t dwell too much on her scenes. Instead, talk turns to the amazing awards run that the game, and its lead actor Jennifer English, has been enjoying of late.

“It's unbelievable,” Wilde said. “And to see, like, your friends... to see Jennifer English. Jennifer English!

“I mean, I expected it. I don't wanna say that, but like, I did expect it. And you don't wanna jinx it, but to see it actually happening in real time and then to see her go up and collect the award, and to see her making these speeches, and you're just like, 'What is... what is reality? Are we in the real world right now?'

“And I guess to her, probably, it feels even more surreal. It's just been amazing, going on this amazing journey with your friends. That's what it feels like. I think we've been very lucky as a cast that we are very close and that we travel to a lot of these events together and these conventions.

“And even though maybe we weren't really hanging out during the recording of the game, because we were separate and also COVID and all of that stuff, we got to kind of hang out after the game was done. So, you know, it's been very cool.”

With the dust gradually settling on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (although the BAFTA Games Awards in April will present another chance for glory), would Wilde like to play Clea again in a sequel?

“I had a very short amount of time with Clea,” she says. “And again, seeing people's reactions to her, I mean really all the comments are like, 'We want more, we want more. Is there gonna be more? Are you doing more?'

“And I'm like, ‘Not at the moment.’ But, you know, if there ever was [a chance to reprise the role], I would absolutely love the opportunity.

“I think she is such an interesting character. And what's even more interesting is, you just get a little taste of her, and then the game is kind of, you know, finished.

“Wouldn't it be cool to see what she was doing while the game was going on, or a prequel, or a sequel, or something like that? Anything, I think, would be cool.

“Because, unlike Lae'zel, I had a limited time with [Clea] and, you know, we always want more. Actors always want more, and I'm no different. So yeah, that would be very cool.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And while we wait for news on Sandfall Interactive’s next game, remember that you can watch the rest of this interview over on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.

