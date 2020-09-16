New leak shows PlayStation 5 media remote has direct to streaming buttons

The PlayStation 5 is nearly upon us, although when exactly that will be and how much the console will cost remains a mystery with Sony holding the cards close to their chest- despite the release rumoured to be less than two months away.

But the wait is almost over as tonight, September 16th at 9 pm, the official PlayStation YouTube channel will be streaming the PS5 Showcase event live. So tune in to see everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5 revealed- price, release date and when you can pre-order the shiny new console.

But more details are still emerging as to what the console can do and what items you can buy alongside it. Well, now we know a little more about the media remote and it seems like it has been designed with streaming on the brain- something sure to please technology fans who love gaming and streaming services in equal measure.

Whereas Sony has previously put the focus on gaming, with the Xbox being the console that has put a bigger focus on the media aspect, it appears Sony have now decided to put more of a spotlight on it and the media remote is a clear sign of that- with the clue being in the name.

Latest reports show that at the press of a button, you will be able to go to services like Disney+, Spotify, YouTube and Netflix. So you will be able to go from a harrowing experience in something like The Last of Us 2, straight to chilling out with Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid just by clicking a button.

Or maybe without even pressing a button as the same leaks indicate the remote will also have voice control, making it even easier to navigate through the PlayStation 5 dashboard. Whilst nothing has been confirmed about this by Sony themselves, this all stands to reason as things that will be included and we would be surprised if a media remote did not have functions like these.

Also of note is that Brazilian site Technoblog also has a release date for the remote marked as November 17th which sees to indicate that it will also be the day the PlayStation 5 is released. We have heard that date mentioned quite a bit as when we should expect the new console and while that is 7 days later than the Xbox Series X release date of November 10th, it makes sense that Sony would rather have a release date all to themselves.

To stay ahead of all the upcoming games due to be released across all consoles, take a look at our video game release schedule.