20 Only Fools and Horses questions for your home pub quiz
Take a virtual trip to the Nag's Head with this themed pub quiz
Perhaps only fools and horses work, but everyone loves a good quiz - and virtual quizzes are more popular than ever now. So next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a virtual trip to Peckham with this themed quiz.
RadioTimes.com has a round dedicated to classic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions!. Answers below – no Del Boy-style cheating…
Questions
- Uncle Albert famously took part in the Second World War - but was he in the Navy, the Air Force or the Army?
- What was the name of the Boycie's flirtatious wife?
- Which veteran sitcom writer created the series?
- What does it say on the side of their iconic Robin Reliant?
- Who was the only main cast member to return for prequel series Rock & Chips?
- Which football legend joined the cast for a Sport Relief special in 2014?
- Which (incorrect) name does Trigger call Rodney?
- What is the name of the tower block the Trotters live in?
- What was the name of Del Boy and Raquel's son?
- Who sang the iconic theme tune?
- The episode Time on Our Hands holds the record for the highest UK audience for a sitcom - how many viewers did the episode attract?
- What is the age difference between Del Boy and Rodney?
- What item finally makes the Trotters millionaires?
- What does Raquel secretly work as when she first meets Del Boy?
- How many heads and handles does Trigger claim that his "same" broom has had?
- What airport was the satellite dish stolen from in The Sky's The Limit?
- How high does Cassandra say Damien was on the diving board in If They Could See Us Now?
- What year did Only Fools and Horses The Musical premiere in the West End?
- What 1982 episode featured the famous chandelier incident?
- Complete this phrase: "Next time this year we'll be...."
Answers
- Navy
- Marlene
- John Sullivan
- Trotters Independent Trading Co - New York - Paris - Peckham
- Nicholas Lyndhurst
- David Beckham
- Dave
- Nelson Mandela House
- Damien
- John Sullivan
- 24.3million
- 12-13 years
- Pocket watch
- Stripper
- 17 heads and 14 handles
- Gatwick Airport
- 4 metres
- 2019
- A Touch of Glass
- Millionaires
