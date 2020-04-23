Perhaps only fools and horses work, but everyone loves a good quiz - and virtual quizzes are more popular than ever now. So next time you're on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a virtual trip to Peckham with this themed quiz.

RadioTimes.com has a round dedicated to classic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions!. Answers below – no Del Boy-style cheating…