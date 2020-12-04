Netflix release dates 2021 – top picks for next year and what’s coming up

With the car crash that has been 2020 finally coming to an end, it’s time to look towards next year and what Netflix has in store for us as we prepare for some winter binge-watching.

Advertisement

From upcoming drama Pieces of a Woman starring The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby and season three of Cobra Kai, to Ralph Fiennes’ period drama The Dig and brand new series Inventing Anna, there’s so much to look forward to in the New Year.

While many of 2021’s titles don’t yet have confirmed release dates, we’re expecting to see a number of familiar shows return next year, from comedy hit Sex Education to horror thriller You.

Here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s 2021 titles and their release dates.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

January

1st January

We Can Be Heroes Directed by Spy Kids’ Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes follows the children of superheroes, who are whisked into protection by the government after alien invaders kidnap their parents. With Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater and Adriana Barraza.

2nd January

Asphalt Burning This German comedy follows Roy, a race car driver who must win a race or lose his fiancee.

7th January

Pieces of a Woman Starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeaouf, this film follows a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.

8th January

Stuck Apart A new film from Turkish film directors the Taylan Brothers, Stuck Apart follows Aziz, a man going through an existential crisis as he struggles with his work and private life whilst living with his sister.

Cobra Kai season 3 Season three of the Karate Kid spin-off lands on Netflix, following Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the events of the first film.

22nd January

The White Tiger Based on the Aravind Adiga New York Times bestseller, this film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas follows Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh Gourav) darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur.

“There is only one way to break free. . ." Here's the teaser trailer for THE WHITE TIGER, from executive producers @ava and @priyankachopra and writer-director Ramin Bahrani, in select theaters December, on Netflix globally January 22. pic.twitter.com/RRtDUaSOq4 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 28, 2020

29th January

The Dig This period drama starring Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Cary Mulligan follows a wealthy widow, who hires hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate as WWII looms.

Also expected to arrive in 2021…

Inventing Anna Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine feature on real-life con-artist Anna Delvey, this Netflix series stars Julia Garner as the apparent German heiress who convinced New York high society she was rich as she stole from them.

Behind Her Eyes Based on Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name, Simon Brown stars as a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss (Tom Bateman) before befriending his wife Adele (Eve Hewson).

Fate: The Winx Saga Based on popular animated series Winx Club, this Netflix original drama follows five fairies at a magical boarding school where they must learn to master their powers.

You season 3 The creepy Joe Goldberg, played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley, will be back for a third outing next year, this time with murderous girlfriend Love (Victoria Pedretti).

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99 — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

Gone For Good Based on the Harlan Coben book, this Netflix adaptation follows Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield) as he tries to find his missing partner Judith 10 years after a tragedy involving the death of his first love and his brother.

Army of the Dead Directed by Zack Snyder, this zombie action heist stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Tig Notaro as a group of mercenaries trying to pull off their greatest mission yet in zombie-infested Las Vegas.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure From Richard Linklater, this animated film starring Jack Black tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from the perspectives of the astronaut and an excited kid living near NASA.

Love is Blind season 2 Netflix renewed this experimental dating show for two more series back in March, with the second series predicted to arrive at some point in 2021.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/aVZVNrsrwR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

The Netflix Afterparty A new weekly comedy show hosted by London Hughes, Fortune Feimster and David Spade will focus on one of the latest Netflix films or TV shows of the moment, featuring interviews, pop culture discussions and sketches.

Sex Education season 3 Following COVID-related filming delays, Sex Education’s third season is now finally in production, with Otis and the gang set to return at some point next year.

Season 3 of #SexEducation is now in production! pic.twitter.com/ipaPgBKvoj — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 9, 2020

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Based on the best-selling game series, this original CG anime series is set to focus on two popular characters – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Diana: A New Musical Expected to premiere in early 2021, a filmed version of this Broadway musical about the life of Princess Diana is arriving on Netflix.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness A new series based on the world of Angry Birds arrives in 2021, following much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck.

Advertisement

Elite season 4 The fourth series of Netflix’s Spanish teen thriller is predicted to arrive next year after being renewed back in May.