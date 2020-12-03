Accessibility Links

  The Dig release date – Netflix shares first trailer for movie starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James

Everything you need to know about Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James's latest Netflix venture.

TheDig Netflix Film

Fresh off the release of Rebecca, Netflix continues striding down the literary adaptation path, this time with WWII archaeology drama The Dig – which also happens to star Lily James.

Based on a historical novel by John Preston, which in turn is based on a true story, the film is a dramatisation of the excavation in Sutton Hoo that led to a massive historical discovery.

It will have a limited theatrical run before it lands on the streaming giant in January.

Want to know more? Read on for all the details.

The Dig Netflix release date

The Dig will be released in select UK cinemas on Friday 15th January 2021. It will then be available to stream globally on Netflix from Friday 29th January 2021.

The Dig Netflix trailer

Get a glimpse of what’s buried under Cary Mulligan’s estate below:

The Dig cast

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan lead the cast, starring as amateur archaeologist Basil Brown and Sutton Hoo widow Edith Pretty respectively.

Lily James will play archaeologist Peggy Preston who, judging by the trailer, develops a romantic relationship with another digger played by musician Johnny Flynn, who you may recognise from Lovesick and Stardust.

Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan also feature.

The Dig plot

Set just before WWII reaches the UK, The Dig is a dramatisation of the real excavation that took place in Suffolk’s Sutton Hoo, which led to the ground-breaking discovery of an Anglo-Saxon burial ship.

Sutton Hoo owner Edith Pretty enlists amateur archaeologist Basil Brown’s services to dig up the burial mounds on her land.

Due to the looming war, the museum can’t spare the resources at first, but they do eventually get involved once it’s clear the estate has a whole host of historic discoveries to be made.

Looking for something else to watch until The Dig comes out? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

All about The Dig

